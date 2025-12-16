Cameron Menzies makes headlines with a bloody hand. imago

Cameron Menzies completely loses control at the World Championships in London. After hitting a table with his fist, the Scotsman explains what made him so angry.

After leaving the world's biggest darts stage with a bleeding hand, Cameron Menzies quickly asked for forgiveness. "I would like to apologize. There's no excuse for it, but I haven't had an easy time recently," Menzies wrote in a written statement released via broadcaster Sky Sports.

The 36-year-old Scot had completely lost his nerve after being knocked out of the World Cup in London. After the narrow 2:3 loss to England's Charlie Manby, Menzies went to his own table and, in the manner of a boxer, struck the table three times with his fist from below. The water bottle and other utensils fell off the table.

Family member died

Menzies continued: "My uncle Gary passed away recently. If I had won against Charlie, my second match would have been on the day of his funeral. That didn't leave me unscathed."

After his outburst, the professional was admonished by referee Kirk Bevins and sent off with loud boos from the Alexandra Palace crowd. Menzies himself seemed sorry for the incident shortly afterwards, walking out of the arena with his arms raised and gesturing his apology.

Menzies had previously been annoyed with himself. With the score at 2:2 sets and 1:2 legs, Menzies miscalculated and missed the potential equalizer; a few seconds later he was out. The scenes that followed the lost match will find their way into many reviews of this World Championship in London.

