The new Formula 1 season is in the starting blocks. The cards will be laid on the table for the first time in Melbourne on Sunday - it is uncertain who will come out on top. blue News dares to make a prediction for the season.

Andreas Lunghi

"It's one of the biggest changes in the history of Formula 1," says Sébastien Buemi, former Swiss Formula 1 driver (55 races for Toro Rosso between 2009 and 2011), in an interview with blue News ahead of the season opener in Australia. The 37-year-old is referring to the change in regulations made with a view to the 2026 season.

For the first time in the almost 76-year history of the premier class of motorsport, almost half of the 1000 hp cars will be powered by an electric drive. Environmental friendliness is also a top priority for the combustion engine. It will run exclusively on sustainably produced fuel.

All these changes mean that the cards will be completely reshuffled for the first time since 2014 and the ushering in of the hybrid era. blue News dares to predict the ranking for the 2026 season.

The big four

4 Red Bull

The Austrian drinks manufacturer's team was the absolute dominator towards the end of the hybrid era. Led by four-time driver world champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull won the team title in 2022 and 2023. In the last two years, however, McLaren stood before them in the sun - Red Bull even finished in 3rd place in 2025.

The change in regulations heralds a new era for Red Bull within the team: For the first time, the car is powered by a specially developed engine (in cooperation with Ford). The successful collaboration with Honda, which resulted in four drivers' and two constructors' titles, has come to an end.

Will Max Verstappen drive for the title in 2026? IMAGO/Italy Photo Press

The new engine did not run perfectly during the three tests in Barcelona and Bahrain, but was at least among the best in terms of times. Even though Verstappen will be motivated to the core to regain his world championship crown after losing the title to Lando Norris last season, the uncertainty surrounding the engine could throw a spanner in the works for him and Red Bull.

What's more, legendary designer Adrian Newey is no longer with Red Bull as of this season. After 18 years, the 67-year-old is making a fresh start at Aston Martin. The team will first have to prove that it can continue to develop the car over the course of the season without Newey.

3. McLaren

The constructors' world champions of the last two seasons are benefiting this year from arguably the best engine: Mercedes. However, this statement should be taken with a pinch of salt, as the Mercedes engine will be modified from June 1st.

It is said to have been possible to increase the compression ratio to 16:3.1 during operation, so that more power is generated. A compression ratio of 16:1 is permitted, which Mercedes achieves when cold. This loophole in the regulations will be closed from the summer, when measurements will be taken in both states. Nobody knows what effect this will have on engine performance.

Will Lando Norris succeed in defending his title? IMAGO/Eibner

The adaptability of the drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, is an open question. It took Piastri the first two years of his Formula 1 career to understand tire management. When he got to grips with this in his third year, he lacked results in the second half of the year and so his team-mate became world champion and not him. This year, the Australian will be confronted with energy management - will he get to grips with it straight away?

World champion Norris, on the other hand, struggled at times last season when the car was not tuned to his preferences. The question for him is therefore also whether he can adapt his driving style to the new car. He will be among the front runners, but will he be able to defend his title? Unlikely.

2 Mercedes

Toto Wolff's team has been the favorite since mid-2025, when it was leaked that the Mercedes engine would probably be the best. They proved that it works during the three tests: Mercedes reeled off the most kilometers of all the teams. As with McLaren, however, the question is how the engine will react to the adjustments made in the summer.

In addition to the very solid tests, George Russell is also ready for the title. Last season, the 28-year-old Briton showed good racing and a great deal of consistency in a championship dominated by McLaren and Verstappen. The two victories and a total of nine podium finishes speak for themselves. He only failed to finish in the points once, with no retirements.

Will George Russell live up to his role as favorite? KEYSTONE

"I take it as a compliment," says George Russell in Melbourne in response to the fact that he is considered by many to be the title favorite. He will concentrate on driving and block out the background noise.

Team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli is starting his second Formula 1 season, which automatically raises expectations. As a rookie, he had highs and lows. After a very weak summer - Antonelli dropped out of four out of nine races and only finished in the points twice - he showed towards the end of the year why he is considered a great talent. He finished on the podium a total of three times. Will the 19-year-old celebrate his first race win in his second year?

1 Ferrari

The red car was very fast on one lap in Barcelona and in Bahrain - especially with Charles Leclerc at the wheel. The newly-wed Monegasque seemed to feel very comfortable. Ferrari reeled off its program and was also ahead of Mercedes in the race simulations, which provide the best information about the performance of the cars during the tests, as everyone is driving with a full tank.

Sir Lewis Hamilton is also feeling good. After a disappointing first year at Ferrari, the Briton is combative: "The only goal is to win," says the 41-year-old at a press conference in Australia.

Has reason to smile again at Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton. KEYSTONE

His confidence doesn't come from anywhere, Hamilton said after the tests: "My DNA is in the car." Hamilton's former love Mercedes proved that hiring a seven-time world champion before a major change in regulations can bear fruit. Back then, Michael Schumacher brought his knowledge and new structures to the team between 2010 and 2012. The result was total dominance (eight constructors' and seven drivers' titles in a row from 2014) in the hybrid era.

Another point in Ferrari's favor is the starting procedure. During the tests, it became clear that no team is as strong as Ferrari at the start. While the competition will struggle with the starting procedure at the beginning of the year, which has changed due to the increased electric drive, Ferrari can fully focus on other development opportunities. This could be an advantage throughout the season - and allow the Tifosi to dream of their first constructors' title and even their first drivers' title since 2008 and 2007 respectively.

The Audi premiere

After 32 years, the Sauber name finally disappeared from Formula 1 at the end of 2025. The Swiss team and the Hinwil site were completely taken over by Audi. The well-known car manufacturer, which has already enjoyed great success in motorsport in rallying, the DTM and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is launching an ambitious project.

The brand with the four rings has big goals in the premier class of motorsport and makes no secret of this. "We are giving ourselves two years to learn, then we want to challenge the established teams," says Audi's Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley in an interview with the Bild newspaper. Audi wants to compete for the world championship title from 2030.

How is Audi doing in its premiere season? KEYSTONE

The 2026 car will be driven by Nico Hülkenberg, who sensationally gave Sauber a podium finish last season at Silverstone, and Gabriel Bortoleto. The tests were solid, but nothing more. "There is room for improvement," says Hülkenberg.

It is to be expected that Audi will finish in the lower midfield in its first season. They will probably not be able to keep up with Haas, Williams and Alpine (the order is not random). But they will leave the Racing Bulls and the new Cadillac team behind them. An eighth place in the final standings is realistic for Audi.

The flop of the season

It is already clear before the first race in Melbourne who will bring up the rear this year: Aston Martin. Over eleven days of testing, the team led by new team boss Adrian Newey covered just under 2000 kilometers. In comparison: Mercedes drove 6000 kilometers.

The reason for this is vibrations from the Honda engine - the Japanese manufacturer has switched to Aston Martin for the new season - which are causing problems in the battery. Honda has not yet found a solution. However, it is clear that the vibrations have an impact on the chassis and ultimately on the drivers.

A familiar sight during the pre-season: Aston Martin in the garage. KEYSTONE

"Fernando Alonso is of the opinion that he cannot complete more than 25 race laps without risking permanent damage to his nervous system. Lance Stroll, on the other hand, cannot drive more than 15 laps," says Newey in a press conference ahead of the season opener. Stroll broke his wrist in 2023, which is why the vibrations are an even bigger disruptive factor for him.

How far Aston Martin will make it in Melbourne will be revealed on Sunday (race start at 5.00 a.m. Swiss time). However, we will find out who wins the world championship title on December 6 at the latest after the final race in Abu Dhabi.

You might also be interested in this