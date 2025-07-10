Fredy Hunkeler is dead. Screenshot SRF

Fredy Hunkeler shaped sports reporting in Switzerland for decades. Now the Lucerne journalist has passed away after a long illness - and with him an era of football reporting.

The Lucerne native was a football reporter for Radio DRS for over 20 years. After his retirement, Hunkeler also worked for Teleclub/blue Sport.

He commentated on six World Cups and conducted an interview with Diego Maradona. Show more

His voice was as much a part of Swiss football as the kick-off to the game: Fredy Hunkeler, legendary DRS radio reporter, has died at the age of 77. The Lucerne native succumbed to a long illness on June 25.

After his early retirement from DRS radio, Fredy commented on Super League matches as a freelancer for Teleclub, later blue Sport, from July 2013. He also covered games in foreign leagues and the Champions League. He did this just as competently on television, a new medium for him, as he did on the radio.



Fredy was a well-connected football expert who never trumpeted his great knowledge and skills. He was modest, helpful and friendly. Fredy made his last contribution to our company at the end of 2018.



A fine person has left us, and that hurts. We remember the time we spent together with gratitude.

He became known as the distinctive voice of Radio DRS - at the Olympic Games, football World Cups and in Swiss sporting events. He began his career as a newspaper journalist at the age of 21. In 1984, he switched to radio - and from the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, he was up close and personal with the really big games.

It was there that he scored a coup that has stayed with him to this day: a spontaneous and relaxed interview with Diego Maradona straight after training.

After retiring from SRF, he also worked as a football commentator for Teleclub, now blue Sport.

Funeral right by the football pitch

He also showed his profile away from the microphone - for example when he clashed with the then FCL president Romano Simioni. He had unceremoniously banned him from the Lucerne Allmend stadium because of a mocking article about Johan Cruyff.

Hunkeler is buried at Ebikon cemetery - directly opposite the pitch of the local football club.