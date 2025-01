A futile effort: the natural ice track from St. Moritz to Celerina did not allow any races on Sunday. Keystone

Sunday's Bobsleigh World Cup races in St. Moritz had to be canceled due to the weather.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The natural ice track has suffered too much in the last few days due to the unusually high temperatures in the Upper Engadine with significant plus temperatures. In addition, there was snowfall during the night.

A women's two-man bobsleigh race and a men's four-man race were scheduled to take place.