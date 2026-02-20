The Simmental municipality of Boltigen welcomed three-time Olympic champion Franjo von Allmen with a big celebration on Friday evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Long before Boltigen, the train filled up with fans traveling to the reception. The municipality of Boltigen had asked people to travel by public transport if possible. Numerous houses and barns along the route were decorated with congratulatory banners. "Bravo Franjo" could be read, for example, and Olympic rings hastily painted on sheets could be seen.

Children with "Fva" flags and caps - FvA stands for Franjo von Allmen - trudged towards the festival site in Boltigen with their parents. The marquee near the school building in the Reidenbach district was already filling up by 5 pm. The celebration for the gold medal winner in the downhill, super-G and team combined will begin at 6 pm. Here

