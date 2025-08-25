Daniil Medvedev caused a scandal at the US Open. Imago

Daniil Medvedev makes a memorable appearance at the US Open. He rages against the chair umpire and smashes his racquet after losing. Boris Becker comments on the outburst on X.

"We call it a 'public freak-out' ... I think he needs professional help ?!?", commented German tennis icon Boris Becker on Portal X about the scene in which Medvedev first hits his racket on the ground and then several times against the bench until the racket is completely destroyed. Becker seems to be seriously worried about Medvedev's state of mind.

Medvedev flips out

Medvedev also has one of his increasingly frequent outbursts in New York. The 29-year-old Russian destroyed his racket after his five-set defeat against Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, putting an end to what was at times an absurd performance.

When Medvedev faced his first match point in the third set, he caused a crowd riot that almost turned the match around.

After Bonzi had missed the first service on match point, a photographer ran onto the court. Chair umpire Greg Allensworth decided to replay the first serve - much to Medvedev's annoyance.

"Guys, he wants to go, he's paid per game, not per hour," the 2021 US Open winner grumbled at the referee to the crowd. The spectators in the second-largest Louis Armstrong Stadium booed and made so much noise that the match was interrupted for over five minutes.

Bonzi then lost his catch, his serve and the third and fourth sets, but recovered to advance to the second round 6:3, 7:5, 6:7 (5:7), 0:6, 6:4. For Medvedev, who was in tears after the defeat, it was his third first-round loss at a Grand Slam tournament in a row and the second against Bonzi, who is ranked 51st in the world and had already beaten him at Wimbledon.