Boris Becker spent over seven months in prison in England Keystone

In his new book "Inside", former tennis star Boris Becker describes how he fared during his imprisonment in the UK.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In around 340 pages, the book describes the time leading up to the sentencing and the unfamiliar world of a prison for Becker. On the first night, it was screams that got to him the most. "Screams that sound as if someone is in pain," writes the 57-year-old.

Initially housed in the notorious Wandsworth prison, where the writer Oscar Wilde once served time, he spends his time in a moldy cell. He kept his head above water by watching breakfast television, doing breathing exercises, teaching and calling his beloved Lilian. "It was about bare survival, nothing more. Trying to eat, trying to sleep," writes Becker.

Becker attended a philosophy course

By his own account, he lost several kilograms in weight and was later sent to Huntercombe prison, where he helped out in the gym and attended a philosophy course on stoicism.

Becker is warned of dangers; tries to stay away from some inmates and understand unwritten codes. Still gets into trouble after losing a poker game. He describes how he suddenly has to come to terms with himself in the cell.

His relationship with Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro becomes an anchor for him. In the dedication to his book, he calls her the "woman who saved me". The two are now married and Becker is expecting his fifth child with Lilian. She and his mother Elvira, who has since passed away, are the reason why he is here today. "I love you both."

"Nobody said 'bum bum'"

Sometimes the privilege of a former life shines through. For example, when Becker admits that he didn't know how to use a kettle, or when fellow inmates are initially uninterested in his tennis career ("No nickname, nobody said 'Bum Bum'"). The book then provides an insight into the mind of someone who achieved great success early on.

Becker tells how the financial worries in his life grew. Alcohol, women, paparazzi. He talks about how friends let him down. "I was once the best tennis player in the world. I once had more money than I would ever need," he writes. That was a matter of course. "But who was I now?"

Life after prison

After more than seven months in prison, Becker is deported to Germany. He leaves England on a friend's private jet and is a free man. "As far as money was concerned, I still had less than nothing," he writes. He had lost a finca in Mallorca, a house in Leimen, an apartment in London and a million pounds in his bank account and still owed the insolvency administrator five hundred thousand pounds. "You have to imagine that: You spend seven and a half months in jail and when you get out, they still want more from you."

Becker now lives in Milan and plans to present his book at a premiere in Berlin on Thursday. It is not known how much money he will receive for the book deal.