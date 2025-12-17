Boris Becker with his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro at the presentation of his book. KEYSTONE

Former tennis pro Becker became a father for the fifth time at the end of November. Even as a baby, his daughter should be encouraged - with an unusual method.

DPA dpa

Former German tennis pro Boris Becker is already preparing his newborn daughter to play tennis. "It's a bit crazy, but I'm already practicing with her," said the 58-year-old on the radio Bremen talk show "3nach9", which will be broadcast on Friday evening.

Zoë Vittoria was born in Milan at the end of November and is Becker's fifth child. It is his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro's wish that their first child will also play tennis one day. Becker said that the little one should ideally be left-handed.

He therefore always grabs her left hand. "I've heard that if you press one hand more than the other at an early age, it might go into the grip and she'll then play the forehand with her left hand."

Strict as a coach

Becker has also coached his wife - without being lenient, as he has now revealed. "As a coach, I'm known for being very strict and focusing a lot on discipline and physicality," said the former tennis pro.

Becker said that their daughter is also being encouraged in terms of language. She is growing up speaking four languages: Her mother speaks Italian, her grandma speaks Portuguese, the couple converse in English and he himself speaks German.