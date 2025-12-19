Influencer Jake Paul (left) steps into the ring against former world champion Anthony Joshua. Keystone

This weekend will see an unequal duel between the clearly favored former world champion Joshua and the influencer Paul. Boxing stars Kabayel and Usyk are critical of such fights.

German heavyweight boxer Agit Kabayel sees an increase in duels between professionals such as former world champion Anthony Joshua and influencers as a danger for his sport. "I think it's cool when you put on such an awesome event once a year," the interim world champion of the WBC told the German Press Agency. If fights like this are held too often, "then it will ruin boxing at some point," added the 33-year-old. If everyone challenges the professional all at once, "then it gets annoying at some point".

On Friday, former heavyweight world champion Joshua and influencer Jake Paul, who defeated the much older boxing legend Mike Tyson unanimously on points last year, will duel in Miami. The fight will be broadcast on streaming provider Netflix and can be seen in Germany early on Saturday morning.

Challenger sounds off

Before the fight over a maximum of eight rounds against Joshua (36), the almost ten years younger YouTube star Paul announced full-bodied that he wanted to bring about "the biggest surprise in the history of the sport". Because Joshua, who is almost 13 centimeters taller and considerably heavier, is the heavy favorite. Several media outlets are talking about a high fee for Joshua in the mid-eight-figure range.

The Briton Joshua has not fought a duel since his defeat in the world championship fight against compatriot Daniel Dubois in September 2024. Former boxing idol Wladimir Klitschko lost his last fight against Joshua in 2017 after a spectacular duel and ended his career a few months later.

For Usyk, the matter is already clear before the first bell

Heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk chose macabre words ahead of the unequal duel: "If Anthony Joshua wants to, he'll kill this guy." German pro Kabayel chose softer tones: "Jack Paul has definitely got his work cut out for him. If he thinks he can beat Anthony Joshua."

