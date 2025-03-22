He lost the most famous boxing match in history: George Foreman weighing in before the Rumble in the Jungle, 1974 in Kinshasa, Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo. KEYSTONE

The American boxing legend George Foreman is dead. The former heavyweight world champion died on Friday at the age of 76, as his family announced on Instagram.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former heavyweight boxing world champion and Olympic gold medalist George Foreman has died, the cause of death has not been announced.

Foreman had an extraordinary career, winning his first world title in 1973, losing the legendary "Rumble in the Jungle" to Muhammad Ali in 1974 and becoming world champion again in 1994 at the age of 45.

After his retirement, he became a preacher, sports commentator and successful entrepreneur, including the George Foreman Grill, and is survived by his wife and twelve children. Show more

"Our hearts are broken," the statement said. "As a devout preacher, devoted husband, loving father and proud grandfather and great-grandfather, his life was characterized by unwavering faith, humility and determination."

"He was a humanitarian, an Olympian and two-time world heavyweight champion. He was deeply respected - a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction and a protector of his legacy who fought tirelessly to preserve his good name - for his family," the Foreman family wrote in a post on Instagram. Details about the cause of death are not known.

Foreman had one of the longest careers in the history of boxing, which he only ended in 1997. Born in Texas, he was in danger of slipping into bad circles at a young age when he discovered boxing. "From brawler to boxer," is how he himself described his transformation and his career.

"Rumble in the Jungle"

After winning the gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, he turned professional and held the WBC and WBA world championship belts from 1973 to 1974. He won the world heavyweight title in 1973 in a clash with Joe Frazier. His most important fight, however, ended in a knockout defeat against Muhammad Ali on October 30, 1974 in Kinshasa, a fight that went down in boxing history as the "Rumble in the Jungle".

After returning to the ring in 1977 at the age of 28, he declared his career over after a knockout defeat to Jimmy Young. Ten years later, however, he made a surprising comeback and was crowned the oldest heavyweight world champion in history in November 1994 with a knockout victory over Michael Moorer at the age of 45.

Foreman became a preacher

Foreman defended his belt in 1995 with a highly controversial victory against the German professional Axel Schulz. He ended his career for good in 1997.

After his first retirement in 1977, Foreman dedicated himself to the Christian faith and became a preacher. He continued to do this later after his final retirement from the ring. He also worked as a sports commentator and was popular on talk shows around the world. As an entrepreneur, he managed to place the George Foreman Grill in American households. In this way, he earned millions of dollars.

Foreman is survived by his wife Mary Joan Martelly, to whom he had been married since 1985, and twelve children. His five sons all bear his name, a sign of his deep attachment to his family.