British boxing star Anthony Joshua (36) has been involved in a serious traffic accident in south-western Nigeria. According to local media reports, two people were killed.

The accident occurred on a highway near Sagamu in Ogun State when Joshua's vehicle crashed into a stationary truck.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while pictures of Joshua with visible injuries are spreading on social media. Show more

The accident occurred in Makun, Ogun State. A journalist from the Nigerian newspaper "The Punch", who said he helped with the rescue work at the scene, said that Joshua had suffered injuries, but that they were not life-threatening.

Shortly afterwards, pictures went viral on social media showing the former heavyweight world champion with visible wounds next to a badly damaged vehicle. According to eyewitnesses, the crash happened on a busy highway between Lagos and Ibadan at around 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to the report, Joshua was a passenger in the back seat of a Lexus SUV. A total of four people are said to have been in the vehicle. For reasons as yet unexplained, the car crashed into a truck parked at the side of the road. The authorities have launched an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.

Joshua won Olympic gold in 2012

Joshua was recently back in the headlines when he fought social media star Jake Paul around a week ago and won by knockout in the sixth round.

The Briton won the gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and then turned professional. There he quickly became the dominant figure in the heavyweight division and at times held the IBF, WBA and WBO world championship belts. His 2017 victory over Wladimir Klitschko in a sold-out Wembley Stadium is considered a milestone in modern boxing history. Subsequent defeats against Andy Ruiz Jr. and twice against Oleksandr Usyk halted his winning streak. Joshua fought his last world championship fight in August 2022.

Anthony Joshua was born in Watford, England, to parents from Nigeria. He demonstratively displays the Nigerian flag at many appearances and regularly refers to his family roots.