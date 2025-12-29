  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Horror crash in Nigeria Boxing star Anthony Joshua involved in traffic accident - two people die

Jan Arnet

29.12.2025

Anthony Joshua has been involved in a serious traffic accident in Nigeria.
Anthony Joshua has been involved in a serious traffic accident in Nigeria.
Keystone

British boxing star Anthony Joshua (36) has been involved in a serious traffic accident in south-western Nigeria. According to local media reports, two people were killed.

29.12.2025, 14:36

29.12.2025, 14:41

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Boxing star Anthony Joshua has been involved in a serious car accident in Nigeria in which two people died. Joshua did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.
  • The accident occurred on a highway near Sagamu in Ogun State when Joshua's vehicle crashed into a stationary truck.
  • The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while pictures of Joshua with visible injuries are spreading on social media.
Show more

The accident occurred in Makun, Ogun State. A journalist from the Nigerian newspaper "The Punch", who said he helped with the rescue work at the scene, said that Joshua had suffered injuries, but that they were not life-threatening.

Shortly afterwards, pictures went viral on social media showing the former heavyweight world champion with visible wounds next to a badly damaged vehicle. According to eyewitnesses, the crash happened on a busy highway between Lagos and Ibadan at around 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to the report, Joshua was a passenger in the back seat of a Lexus SUV. A total of four people are said to have been in the vehicle. For reasons as yet unexplained, the car crashed into a truck parked at the side of the road. The authorities have launched an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.

Joshua won Olympic gold in 2012

Joshua was recently back in the headlines when he fought social media star Jake Paul around a week ago and won by knockout in the sixth round.

A week ago, Anthony Joshua (right) fought influencer Jake Paul.
A week ago, Anthony Joshua (right) fought influencer Jake Paul.
Keystone

The Briton won the gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and then turned professional. There he quickly became the dominant figure in the heavyweight division and at times held the IBF, WBA and WBO world championship belts. His 2017 victory over Wladimir Klitschko in a sold-out Wembley Stadium is considered a milestone in modern boxing history. Subsequent defeats against Andy Ruiz Jr. and twice against Oleksandr Usyk halted his winning streak. Joshua fought his last world championship fight in August 2022.

Anthony Joshua was born in Watford, England, to parents from Nigeria. He demonstratively displays the Nigerian flag at many appearances and regularly refers to his family roots.

More from this section

Cross-country skiing. Nadine Fähndrich and Anja Weber choose offensive tactics

Cross-country skiingNadine Fähndrich and Anja Weber choose offensive tactics

Tour de Ski. Swiss men suffer defeat in the 2nd stage

Tour de SkiSwiss men suffer defeat in the 2nd stage

NHL. Tampa Bay squanders a 4:1 lead - and wins anyway

NHLTampa Bay squanders a 4:1 lead - and wins anyway

Ski jumping. Four hills, eight jumps, one winner: the favorites of the tour

Ski jumpingFour hills, eight jumps, one winner: the favorites of the tour

Ice hockey World Championship in Switzerland. Hofstetter:

Ice hockey World Championship in SwitzerlandHofstetter: "It's a Herculean task to fill the halls"

Spengler Cup. Davos misses out on direct semi-final qualification despite victory against Team Canada

Spengler CupDavos misses out on direct semi-final qualification despite victory against Team Canada