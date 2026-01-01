British boxing star Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital after a serious accident (archive picture). Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire/dpa

Anthony Joshua narrowly escapes death. But the loss of his two closest trainers hits him hard.

DPA dpa

British boxing star Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital after a serious car accident in Nigeria. According to the regional government authorities, he was able to leave the hospital late Wednesday afternoon (local time). According to the statement, the athlete was deeply saddened by the loss of two close friends.

Wednesday's statement said: "Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their last respects to his two deceased friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening."

Friends and coach dead

The 36-year-old was involved in a serious traffic accident on Monday. He himself suffered only minor injuries, but two people died. Joshua, who grew up in the UK as the son of Nigerian immigrants, was on his way from the business metropolis of Lagos to visit his mother in the town of Sagamu at the time.

The two men killed in the accident were friends of Joshua - his personal trainer and his strength coach. According to the local authorities, one of the vehicle's tires had burst, causing it to crash into a stationary truck at high speed.