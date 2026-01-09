Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious accident before the turn of the year. Keystone

British boxing star Anthony Joshua was injured in an accident in Nigeria and two of his friends died. Now he has spoken out.

DPA dpa

Following the devastating road accident, British boxing star Anthony Joshua has paid tribute to his two friends and teammates who died. "It's 100 percent hard for me, but I know it's even harder for their parents," the 36-year-old wrote in a post on the Instagram platform.

"I didn't even realize how special they were. I just went for a walk with them and made jokes with them without realizing that God had placed me in the presence of great people," he continued.

The two friends of former world heavyweight champion Joshua were killed in the traffic accident last week. One of the people was his personal trainer, the other was another coach. Joshua himself survived the accident in Nigeria with minor injuries and was discharged from hospital after a short period of treatment.

Following the serious accident, charges were brought against the driver of the vehicle. According to the Ogun state police, the driver is facing four charges, including dangerous driving and causing a fatal accident.