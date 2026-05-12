"Without us, there would be no tournament and no entertainment. I think we definitely deserve a higher share," says Aryna Sabalenka about the fees at the French Open. imago

Tennis stars threaten to boycott in the ongoing dispute over big money. Despite millions in fees, they feel unfairly treated.

DPA dpa

If top tennis star Aryna Sabalenka reaches at least the semi-finals at the French Open, she will have earned more than 50 million dollars in prize money in her career. The champions of the Grand Slam spectacle in Paris, which begins on May 24, will pocket 2.8 million euros, which equates to around 3.3 million US dollars. The finalists will receive half, the semi-finalists 750,000 euros. And yet a boycott threat by world number one Sabalenka is causing quite a stir - and taking the ongoing dispute over prize money to a new level.

"Without us, there would be no tournament and no entertainment. I think we definitely deserve a bigger share," criticized the Belarusian, which was met with approval from her tennis colleagues. "I think at some point we will boycott it," she threatened. "I have the feeling that this will be the only way to fight for our rights."

How the prize money is developing

61.7 million euros will be paid out at this year's French Open. The sums regularly increase at Grand Slam tournaments. In Paris this year compared to 2025 by almost ten percent, since 2019 by around 45 percent according to the organizers.

However, the tennis pros are concerned about their relative share of revenue. According to a group of top pros, this will only account for around 15 percent and is below the 22 percent demanded of the Grand Slams. Renowned professionals had already written to the Paris organizers last year. They have now expressed their "deep disappointment" at this year's distribution.

How it compares to other sports

"It's more about respect," said Italian world number one Jannik Sinner at the ongoing Masters 1000 tournament in Rome. "Because I think we give far more than we get back. That doesn't just apply to the top players, but to all players." Australian Open winner Yelena Rybakina also pointed out the taxes that are deducted from the prize money.

Ex-professional Philipp Kohlschreiber can understand Sinner's words. Compared to other sports, tennis is "very far away" in terms of the share of income for tennis professionals. In the North American NBA, for example, 50 percent of league revenue goes to basketball players. However, earnings in tennis are exceptionally high, particularly in women's sport, even though women are often far from being paid the same as men, except at Grand Slam events.

Who is dependent on the prize money

There are only a few professionals who earn a lot of money, explained the German national coach Michael Kohlmann. One of the richest is US star Coco Gauff. "It's not about me," she said. "It's about the future of our sport and the current players who don't enjoy as many benefits as some of the top players when it comes to sponsorship and things like that." She said it was unfortunate that some were "living paycheck to paycheck".

Tennis is considered an expensive sport. The pros travel around the world as sole traders, paying trainers and physiotherapists. More money needs to be paid out, especially at the smaller events such as the Challenger Tour, said Kohlschreiber. "The top players don't have a money problem."

Kohlschreiber bases how professionals make ends meet on the Grand Slam tournaments. Players who don't qualify for the four most important events have to pay extra, need a sponsor or rich parents. Those who make the qualifying cut, i.e. are among the top 250, can plan their year well and put something aside. Those who play in the main draw can also set themselves up professionally.

87,000 euros is the prize for a first-round exit at the French Open. If a professional is in the main draw of all four Grand Slam tournaments, this adds up to a considerable sum. The payment for the early rounds has been increased slightly more (eleven percent), according to the Paris organizers. They also defended themselves by saying that they use their income to promote tennis and invest millions in the facilities for the comfort of the professionals.

What the stars think about a boycott

The stages of the French Open, Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open are the most glamorous in tennis, which the pros love and on which the focus is on. Gauff's US colleague Jessica Pegula therefore does not believe in a strike. Is a boycott even seriously possible? He thinks so, said former pro Kohlschreiber, even if he hopes it doesn't come to that.

French Open defending champion Gauff would join in if everyone pulled together, as would Rybakina. "It's hard to say," said top star Sinner. "I can't predict the future. But at the same time, I also believe that we have to start somewhere."