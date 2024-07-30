An unauthorized trip to the Eiffel Tower has consequences for two Brazilian swimmers. dpa

Two Brazilian swimmers take a trip to the Eiffel Tower during the Games in Paris and post pictures of it on social media. The unauthorized visit has consequences.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Ana Vieira and Gabriel Santos are competing for the Brazilian swimming team at the Olympic Games.

The two athletes left the Olympic village without permission - Vieira posted pictures on social media in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The visit to the landmark had consequences. Santos was given a warning and Vieira was banned from the Games by the Brazilian Olympic Committee for allegedly reacting "disrespectfully and aggressively" to the decision. Show more

An unauthorized visit to the Eiffel Tower during the Olympic Games in Paris has consequences for two Brazilian athletes. Swimmer Ana Vieira was excluded from her country's Olympic delegation and must return home, according to the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB). Swimmer Gabriel Santos was given a warning. Both had left the Olympic village without authorization.

"Therefore, the COB, in agreement with the members of the sport's technical committee and the Brazilian Aquatics Federation, decided to penalize the two athletes for this," the statement said. Vieira had reacted "disrespectfully and aggressively" to the decision and contested it. As a result, she was completely excluded from the Olympic team, while Santos got away with a warning.

"We are not here for pleasure or to go on vacation," said the head of the Brazilian swimming team, Gustavo Otsuka. "We are here to work for Brazil, for the more than 200 million taxpayers who work for us." According to Brazilian media reports, the couple visited the Eiffel Tower together and posted photos of it on social media. This is said to have brought the unauthorized trip to the attention of those responsible in the Brazilian team.

