Ski commentator Stefan Hofmänner was also allowed to commentate on the closing ceremony from Verona. KEYSTONE

Embarrassing mishap at the end of the Olympics: After his official farewell, SRF commentator Stefan Hofmänner's microphone remained open in the livestream - his statements were definitely not intended for the public.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the Olympic closing ceremony in Verona, SRF commentator Stefan Hofmänner accidentally cursed into the microphone during the live stream and criticized the ceremony as "something terrible".

While commercials were already running on TV, an apparently private conversation by Hofmänner could be heard in the online stream, which quickly spread on social media.

SRF spoke of a technical error, apologized for the statements that were not intended for the public and removed the passage from its online offering. Show more

Stefan Hofmänner shone as a commentator for the men's alpine skiing races during the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. With expert Beat Feuz at his side, he commented on eight Swiss medals, including three gold medals for Franjo von Allmen and Loic Meillard's Olympic victory in the slalom.

At the end of the Olympic Games, Hofmänner also had the pleasure of commentating on the closing ceremony in Verona, although Hofmänner's pleasure was obviously limited.

Because after his official farewell: "Ciao, Rigoletto and to you at home: farewell, to each other", his microphone remained open. While the commercials were already being shown on SRF 2 television, Hofmänner could still be heard in the online stream - and his statements were quite something. A video has appeared on the social media platform Tiktok in which Hofmänner can still be heard immediately after his farewell. It sounds as if it is a private telephone conversation.

And so Hofmänner can be heard not leaving a good mark on the graduation ceremony: "Such a terrible thing, the huere ceremony. Thank you. Yes, it's uncommentable, the nonsense. But thank you! Have a good one. Bye!"

The fact that the two statements can no longer be heard on TV, but can be heard in the livestream, was an oversight. SRF confirmed this to Blick, saying that the reason for this was a technical error, which meant that the livestream continued even after the ceremony had ended, allowing the statement to be heard. SRF also apologizes for the statement and explains: "It was not intended for the public and was therefore removed from the online offering."

Incidentally, Stefan Hofmänner will next be back as a commentator on Alpine Skiing. On Friday, February 28 at 11:30 a.m., there will be a men's downhill race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Hofmänner should definitely be back in his element then.

Video from the department