The American Breezy Johnson wins gold in the Olympic downhill ahead of the German Emma Aicher and Sofia Goggia from Italy. A drama unfolds around Lindsey Vonn.

Jan Arnet

Breezy Johnson and major events - a perfect match. As the female counterpart to Franjo von Allmen, the 30-year-old also secured the gold medal in the downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo after winning the World Championship title in Saalbach. She beat Emma Aicher by a wafer-thin margin on the Olimpia delle Tofane slope.

The 22-year-old German was the only one who could really threaten Johnson. In the end, the all-rounder, who grew up in Sweden and lived in Engelberg for three years as a teenager, was just four hundredths short of gold.

Bronze went to Sofia Goggia. The Italian has therefore won a complete set of medals at the Olympic Games, after winning the downhill at the 2018 Olympics and taking silver in the supreme discipline four years ago. Goggia's performance should be rated all the higher, as she started the race late in high temperatures after a drama surrounding Lindsey Vonn had unfolded.

Vonn crashes early on

The American's dream of a second downhill gold at the Olympic Games after 2010 came to an end after twelve seconds of skiing. After a jump, the 41-year-old caught her right arm in the gate, twisted and hit the piste hard. Vonn stayed down, the race was interrupted for a long time and the "speed queen" was finally transported away by helicopter. After her comeback just over a year ago, Vonn had focused everything on the Olympic Games. After her crash the previous week in Crans-Montana, she was even at the start with a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee. The risk did not pay off for her.

As expected, the Swiss women were unable to get involved in the battle for the medals. Corinne Suter was the best Swiss-Ski athlete in 14th place, almost two seconds behind. Four years ago, the athlete from Schwyz won gold in Beijing, and in 2021 she became Downhill World Champion in Cortina. Janine Schmitt (17th), Jasmine Flury (19th) and Malorie Blanc (20th) started the race with early starting numbers, but were unable to benefit from the good conditions. The team result reflects the modest Swiss performance in the speed season so far.

