The once "most famous inmate in Switzerland", Brian Keller, is about to have his first boxing match in a big arena. Losing is not an option, he said on Saturday in Winterthur. He is fighting for his future on April 26.

Keystone-SDA SDA

His fights on the street have always been about pride. About not losing face. "Now it's sport. I'm fighting for my future," said the 29-year-old in a restaurant opposite the Axa Arena in Winterthur, where the fight will take place.

Brian does not want to reveal what he will be training and improving until then. He doesn't want to talk about his weaknesses. "I will let actions speak for themselves. I want to win 100 percent."

Until recently, his opponent Claude Wilfried was unaware that Keller has been in the headlines for years. "I didn't know him," he said succinctly. The Frenchman is actually a judoka. The fight against Keller is his first boxing match.

Prize money still open

Wilfried will receive a fixed fee for the fight. How much prize money Keller will receive, however, remains to be seen. This also depends on ticket sales.

These are going well, as organizer Mustaf Kicaj, multiple Thai boxing world champion, said. He has been organizing such fights for ten years. He has never experienced such good advance sales. If the hall is full, around 2000 people will see Keller fight.

Keller has been concentrating on his career as a boxer since his release from prison in November 2023 - apart from a brief interruption due to another incarceration. He does not yet have a license.

You might also be interested in this