Mikaela Shiffrin doesn't seek out drama and publicity as much as her even more famous compatriot Lindsey Vonn. In recent years, it's more the case that drama seeks her out. In Beijing 2022 and Killington in November 2024, she had two pretty traumatic experiences.

For Shiffrin, it's clear which was worse. "I would prefer Beijing to the fall in Killington any day," she said before the start of the Games in Cortina. On the way to her 100th World Cup victory - the next best skier is Ingemar Stenmark with 86 and she herself now stands at 108 - she had such an unfortunate fall not far from her home in Vermont that she injured her stomach badly with a pole.

Small steps

While she became a dominant skier again surprisingly quickly in the slalom, she struggled for a long time in the giant slalom. Only in the last race before the Olympics did she make it back onto the podium for the first time fourteen months after the accident, finishing third in the Czech Republic. The blockage was more in her head than in her body. "These battles are not linear," explains Shiffrin. "It doesn't go the way you expect it to." It's a process that takes time. "Time helps to expose yourself to it in small steps. There's no point in hiding from your fears."

Shiffrin has overcome her fear of the giant slalom turns, now the demons of Beijing remain. Nothing is missing from her palmarès. The American is only 30 years old, but has already won everything there is to win. She won Olympic gold in the slalom as a teenager in 2014 and giant slalom gold and combined silver four years later in Pyeongchang. She has been world champion eight times and won the overall World Cup five times.

Debacle in the combined slalom

In Beijing, however, she experienced an Olympic debacle, was eliminated in her showpiece disciplines of slalom, giant slalom and combined and failed to win another medal in six starts. In Cortina on Tuesday, everything was in place at the first opportunity to get back on track in the Olympics. In the team combined, Breezy Johnson set the best time in the downhill, just like at the World Championships in Saalbach, and all Shiffrin had to do was finish with an average slalom run. Instead, the slalom dominator, who has won seven out of eight races in this discipline this season, only managed 15th. No medal again.

Shiffrin is not the top favorite to win the giant slalom on Sunday. However, a podium finish would be a great relief and would take a lot of pressure off her in the final slalom on Wednesday, where success will definitely be hers. However, the slalom in the team combined has certainly not banished the demons.