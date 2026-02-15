After winning the super-G, Federica Brignone also secures the gold medal in the Olympic giant slalom. The Italian wins ahead of Sara Hector and Thea Stjernesund, who finished in the same time.
Brignone's lead over the Scandinavian duo was 62 hundredths at the finish. Camille Rast was unable to build on her performances from the World Cup. She finished in 12th place, just under a second behind the best Swiss skier.
1st place after the 1st run
Brignone stays cool and is double Olympic champion!
Federica Brignone tackles the 2nd run with a big lead - and leaves nothing to be desired. In the end, it's 62 hundredths of a second ahead for the Italian, who also wins Olympic gold in the giant slalom after her sensational victory in the super-G. Incredible!
-
2nd place after the 1st run
Two mistakes cost Dürr the medal
Lena Dürr, who skied to second place in the first run with bib number 29, made a big mistake at the top and lost a lot of time. She then had to attack and was able to catch up. On course for the best time, the German makes another mistake at the bottom - so the medal is gone. Intermediate 8th place.
-
3rd place after the 1st run
Goggia beaten
Now comes Sofia Goggia. The speed skier put in a very strong performance in the first run, but was unable to build on this in the second. The local heroine only finishes in eighth place.
-
4th place after the 1st run
Colturi misses out on the medal
Same starting position for Colturi: the Albanian doesn't take a lead with her, then loses a lot of time at the top and can't catch up. Colturi makes a big mistake at the bottom and finishes in 13th place.
-
4th place after the 1st run
Hector again exactly as fast as Stjernesund
Sara Hector doesn't take a lead with her and is also neck-and-neck with Stjernesund in the second run. And it comes as it must: The Swede and the Norwegian are again exactly the same speed!
-
4th place after the 1st run
Stjernesund takes the lead
Three athletes in the leading group were on the same time in the first run. The first of them to tackle the second run is Stjernesund. And the Norwegian delivers! She saves 5 hundredths to the finish, which is the new best time.
-
7th place after the 1st run
Shiffrin doesn't get up to speed
Mikaela Shiffrin takes a lead of 17 hundredths - and squanders it in the middle section. The American loses even more time at the bottom and finishes in sixth place. This leaves the exceptional skier with the slalom to try and win a medal.
-
8th place after the 1st run
Grenier disappoints in the 2nd run
Now it's down to the wire: who can knock Lara Della Mea off the top spot? It's not Valerie Grenier. The Canadian misses the best time by 41 hundredths.
-
9th place after the 1st run
Holtmann also loses hundredths thriller
The Norwegian is 7 hundredths down at the end! Della Mea remains in front.
-
10th place after the 1st run
Robinson finishes third
Unbelievable, even Alice Robinson can't beat Della Mea. Intermediate 3rd place for the New Zealander.
-
11th place after the 1st run
Scheib doesn't make it to the front either
It remains a special race: The Austrian is right on course at the top and has a big lead, but she quickly squanders it again. In the end, she was 2 hundredths off the best time.
-
12th place after the 1st run
Camille Rast misses the best time
Now comes Camille Rast. To still have a chance of winning a medal, the Swiss athlete needs to make up a lot of ground. Accordingly, Rast takes full risk. She is faster than Della Mea at the top, but loses a brutal amount of time in the middle section. She manages to make up a little time at the bottom, but it's not enough for the best time. Intermediate 3rd place for the skier from Valais.
-
13th place after the 1st run
Gasienica-Daniel in intermediate 2nd place
In the first run, the Polish skier was exactly as fast as Moltzan, in the second run, she gets through much better than the American. However, even Gasienica-Daniel did not manage the best time.
-
14th place after the 1st run
Moltzan clearly beaten
After Della Mea, Paula Moltzan also goes on the attack! But it doesn't work out for the US-American. Moltzan loses 0.60 seconds on the fastest time - that's a disappointment.
-
15th place after the 1st run
Zenere beaten - Della Mea now in the lead
The Italian Lara Della Mea launches the decision in the Olympic giant slalom. Now come the top 15 of the 1st run. Della Mea shows a wild ride, is on the verge of dropping out several times - but makes it to the finish with a new best time. She has a lead of 46 hundredths.
-
16th place after the 1st run
Astner in 3rd place
Nina Astner from Austria is also unable to keep up with the leader and loses almost half a second to Zenere.
-
17th place after the 1st run
Emma Aicher misses the best time
The German wants to go all out to make a leap forward. She doesn't really succeed. Aicher loses too much time in the middle section and finishes in 3rd place.
-
18th place after the 1st run
Retirement for Kajsa Lie
A big gap at the first intermediate time and then she slips away. A race to forget for the Norwegian.
-
19th place after the 1st run
Intermediate 5th place for Doriane Escane
The Frenchwoman shows a solid run, but doesn't make it into the leader's box. Escane finishes in fifth place.
-
20th place after the 1st run
Brunner does not make it to the finish
The Austrian goes for the gates too directly and then misses one. Now Austria's hopes are pinned on Julia Scheib.
-
Rank 21 after the 1st run
Richardson loses a lot of time
Canadian Britt Richardson already loses a lot of time at the top and doesn't get going at all. She ranks at the back of the classification.
-
Rank 22 after the 1st run
Zenere with new best time
Cheers from the Italian fans at the finish: Asja Zenere takes the lead with a 38-hunterstel advantage.
-
23rd place after the 1st run
Kasper clearly misses out on the lead
Vanessa Kasper is the next Swiss skier. She clearly misses the best time and finishes in fourth place.
-
24th place after the 1st run
Ljutic in the lead
Zrinka Ljutic doesn't want to run at all this winter. At least it's green at the finish for Croatia today. Ljutic takes the lead with a 0.30 second advantage
-
25th place after the 1st run
Bucik Jogan drops out
After just a few seconds of skiing, the Slovenian slipped and was eliminated. Another disappointment for Ana Bucik Jogan.
-
26th place after the 1st run
Sylvester-Davik lines up at the back of the field
It was a flawless, but not particularly fast performance from the young Norwegian. She lines up behind Sue Piller, who gains another place.
-
27th place after the 1st run
Intermediate 2nd place for Aronsson Elfman
The Swede loses a lot of time at the top, but then gets going better and misses the best time by just 4 hundredths.
-
28th place after the 1st run
Sue Piller misses the best time
The first of three Swiss women in this 2nd run is already on her way. The 20-year-old Sue Piller is gaining important experience, but seems to be a little unsettled and doesn't come close to the best time. Nevertheless, all in all it was a successful performance.
-
29th place after the 1st run
O'Brien finishes first in the 2nd run
Nina O'Brien wants to make up a few places after her disappointing performance in run 1. The US-American makes good progress and sets a first target time: 2:15.31
-
30th place after the 1st run
Cerutti crashes
A moment of shock for Camille Cerutti from France, who opens the 2nd run. She crashed in the lower part of the course. Fortunately, she was not injured.
-
Now it continues
The second run starts at 13:30 and is opened by the Frenchwoman Camille Cerutti. Sue Piller, a Swiss rider, is the third to start.
-
Summary of the 1st run
On the slope in Cortina d'Ampezzo, which is not too steep but has a lot of waves and is therefore treacherous, a race developed in which the rear starting numbers really shook up the classification. Lara Colturi, Sara Hector and Thea Stjernesund were all leading at the same time until Brignone started the race in 14th place. The 35-year-old Italian then put a difference of 0.74 between herself and the trio with a flawless run and relaunched the race.
The slalom specialist Lena Dürr (0.34 seconds behind) from Germany and Brignone's compatriot Sofia Goggia (+0.46), who is rated more highly in the speed disciplines than in the giant slalom, then surprisingly filled the gap.
Camille Rast was the fastest in the first part of the course, but lost a lot of time at the bottom with a faulty run and is in 12th intermediate place, 1.14 seconds behind Julia Scheib. The season's dominator from Austria, who has won four out of eight giant slaloms, like so many other racers took a wrong turn on the last wave before the finish and lost a lot of time. The two are around seven tenths off the podium.
Vanessa Kasper (22nd) and Sue Piller (25th) lost more than two seconds on the best time. Wendy Holdener decided not to start at short notice. Instead, she is concentrating fully on Wednesday's slalom.
-
Start number 29
Sue Piller
Piller attacks, but is already a long way behind in the upper section. She is also unable to turn up the heat at the bottom and finishes 2.33 seconds behind. Shortly afterwards, the top 30 cross the finish line: Brignone leads the classification at the halfway point, with Swiss hope Camille Rast in 12th place.
-
Starting number 27
Vanessa Kasper
The second Swiss woman in the race is a little cautious and could take more risks in some places. Her restraint is punished with a deficit of over 2 seconds. That means 22nd place.
-
Starting number 17
Sofia Goggia
What's going on here? Goggia also surprises with a fast run. The speed specialist loses only 46 hundredths to her compatriot Brignone and finishes in 3rd place.
-
Start number 16
Lena Dürr
The German surprises with an excellent run and is able to keep up with Brignone to some extent. She only loses 0.34 seconds to the finish - that means 2nd place!
-
Start number 15
Britt Richardson
The Canadian does well until the last section of the course before losing over a second at the bottom. Richardson lines up in 13th place.
-
Starting number 14
Federica Brignone
The Olympic super-G champion sets new standards! The Italian shows a strong run from top to bottom - and takes 74 hundredths and more off the competition. What a performance!
-
Starting number 13
Maryna Gasienica-Daniel
The Pole keeps up with the fastest skiers and is even on course for the podium. However, she takes a long detour on the last wave - and still keeps the gap within limits. Gasienica-Daniel finishes 42 hundredths behind in 9th place.
-
Starting number 12
Lara Della Mea
The Italian shows a good run and is right in the mix. She only loses 45 hundredths of a second on the best time by the finish. However, this is only enough for 10th place, so the starting position for the second run promises to be very exciting.
-
Starting number 11
Nina O'Brien
The American skier doesn't get up to speed and loses an enormous amount of time. At the finish it's 1.84 seconds - O'Brien finishes last in the intermediate classification.
-
Start number 10
Lara Colturi
Very strong performance from the Albanian! She only loses time in the second section, otherwise she is even faster than Hector. At the finish Colutri is exactly as fast as Hector and Stjernesund - three riders lead the classification together!
-
Start number 9
Valérie Grenier
The Canadian skier puts in an improved run. Only in 9th place after the first sector, she was able to improve to 4th place by the finish. Her gap: 0.29 seconds.
-
Starting number 8
Zrinka Ljutic
The Croatian loses a lot of time, especially between the second and third intermediate time. She is the first skier to lose over a second on the fastest time and is at the back of the field.
-
Start number 7
Julia Scheib
The Austrian gets off to a strong start, with a lead of 28 hundredths at the first split time. But Scheib was also unable to defend this lead. She lines up in 4th position and is only one hundredth faster than Camille Rast.
-
Starting number 6
Alice Robinson
The New Zealander is in a neck-and-neck race with Hector. Shortly before the last split time, she comes off the line and loses time in the bottom section of the course. At the finish she is 5 hundredths faster than Rast and pushes the Swiss out of 4th place.
-
Starting number 5
Paula Moltzan
The US American performed similarly to Rast. She is ahead at the top, but then can't quite keep up with Hector. At the finish, the gap is 42 hundredths.
-
Start number 4
Camille Rast
Rast starts like a fire engine and is already 0.4 seconds ahead at the first intermediate time. But then the Swiss racer is unable to keep up with Hector, and by the third split time the gap has even grown to 6 tenths. Rast makes up time in the bottom section, finishing in 4th place, 0.4 seconds behind.
-
Starting number 3
Mikaela Shiffrin
Shiffrin gets off to a fast start, but continuously loses some time after the first intermediate time. The gap remains small, however, and Shiffrin finishes in 3rd place, 0.28 seconds behind.
-
Starting number 2
Sara Hector
The Swede had a scare shortly after the start and was late for the first split time. She then turns up the pace and overtakes Stjernesund before making another mistake shortly before the finish. At the finish, Hector is exactly as fast as Stjernesund.
-
Start number 1
Thea Louise Stjernesund
The Norwegian starts the first run in bright sunshine with a slight delay. She gets through without any major mistakes and crosses the finish line after 1:03:97.
-
Everything ready in Cortina
The 1st run is about to start! Thea Louise Stjernesund will open the race shortly.
-
Holdener decides not to start
The Swiss women's team only has a trio at the start of the Olympic giant slalom in Cortina. Wendy Holdener has decided not to take part at short notice. The racer from Schwyz is focusing on the slalom on Wednesday. She will invest the time gained by not taking part in the race in additional training in her preferred discipline.
Camille Rast, Vanessa Kasper and Sue Piller will represent Switzerland in the giant slalom.
-
Rast is the great Swiss hope
It's almost an insult for Camille Rast. Swiss-Ski media manager Jérôme Krieg called her "Madame 50 percent", says the slalom world champion with a laugh. Half of the races on the podium, half not. That is actually a gross understatement. On the one hand, this includes no fewer than four 4th places, and on the other, it applies to the entire season.
"I hope that I don't see these 4th places so often anymore. I'd rather be on the podium, but that's what every athlete wants." In the five slaloms and four giant slaloms since returning from North America in mid-December, Rast has finished on the podium seven times, winning both races in Kranjska Gora.
Rast is not quite as enthusiastic about the slopes on the Olimpia delle Tofane, which are tailored to the speed specialists. They offer very few challenges for technical skiers. "You absolutely can't afford to make any mistakes," says Rast. She accepts the challenge and also says: "You have to adapt." In the team combined slalom on Tuesday, she set the third-best time - behind Emma Aicher and Wendy Holdener.
The skier from Valais, who only made it to the top of the world rankings last winter, makes an extremely confident impression. "Maybe I can have the best race of my life and someone will still be faster. If I've given the best version of myself, I'm very, very satisfied," says Rast. And one thing is also important to the 26-year-old from Valais: "People have come here on vacation and want to see emotions. I want to give them that, I like a good show."
-
Shiffrin and her Olympic demons
Mikaela Shiffrin doesn't seek out drama and publicity as much as her even more famous compatriot Lindsey Vonn. In recent years, it's more the case that drama seeks her out. In Beijing 2022 and Killington in November 2024, she had two pretty traumatic experiences.
For Shiffrin, it's clear which was worse. "I would prefer Beijing to the fall in Killington any day," she said before the start of the Games in Cortina. On the way to her 100th World Cup victory - the next best skier is Ingemar Stenmark with 86 and she herself now stands at 108 - she had such an unfortunate fall not far from her home in Vermont that she injured her stomach badly with a pole.
Small steps
While she became a dominant skier again surprisingly quickly in the slalom, she struggled for a long time in the giant slalom. Only in the last race before the Olympics did she make it back onto the podium for the first time fourteen months after the accident, finishing third in the Czech Republic. The blockage was more in her head than in her body. "These battles are not linear," explains Shiffrin. "It doesn't go the way you expect it to." It's a process that takes time. "Time helps to expose yourself to it in small steps. There's no point in hiding from your fears."
Shiffrin has overcome her fear of the giant slalom turns, now the demons of Beijing remain. Nothing is missing from her palmarès. The American is only 30 years old, but has already won everything there is to win. She won Olympic gold in the slalom as a teenager in 2014 and giant slalom gold and combined silver four years later in Pyeongchang. She has been world champion eight times and won the overall World Cup five times.
Debacle in the combined slalom
In Beijing, however, she experienced an Olympic debacle, was eliminated in her showpiece disciplines of slalom, giant slalom and combined and failed to win another medal in six starts. In Cortina on Tuesday, everything was in place at the first opportunity to get back on track in the Olympics. In the team combined, Breezy Johnson set the best time in the downhill, just like at the World Championships in Saalbach, and all Shiffrin had to do was finish with an average slalom run. Instead, the slalom dominator, who has won seven out of eight races in this discipline this season, only managed 15th. No medal again.
Shiffrin is not the top favorite to win the giant slalom on Sunday. However, a podium finish would be a great relief and would take a lot of pressure off her in the final slalom on Wednesday, where success will definitely be hers. However, the slalom in the team combined has certainly not banished the demons.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for the women's Olympic giant slalom. The first run starts at 10 am, before the medals are up for grabs in the second run from 1.30 pm. You can follow the action live here.