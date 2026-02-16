Federica Brignone is beaming with two gold medals. imago

Federica Brignone experiences a winter fairytale at her home games. But gold isn't everything for the Italian. She talks about a hole in her leg and the fear of death on the slopes.

DPA dpa

After winning two gold medals at the Winter Games, ski racer Federica Brignone has given emotional insights into her emotional world and her long forced break. "I would swap my two Olympic medals in a heartbeat to avoid suffering this injury again," the Italian told the newspaper "La Repubblica" after her brilliant comeback with victories in the super-G and giant slalom.

Horror injury last April

Brignone had seriously injured her knee in a fall at the national championships last April. She suffered multiple fractures of the tibial plateau and the head of the fibula as well as a torn cruciate ligament. Her Olympic dream was in danger of being shattered. She only returned to the World Cup in mid-January. The 35-year-old now experienced a skiing fairytale in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

"I've completely ruined my leg and my knee, and every day is a struggle. It will take time. My shin is no longer properly aligned, it has a hole in it," said Brignone. "For two months I couldn't even bend my leg, and even now I don't know if I'll ever be able to play tennis again."

Down the Olimpia delle Tofane in "mortal fear"

During the races, she was "on high alert", explained the giant slalom world champion and two-time overall World Cup winner. "Like when you're scared to death." If she had traveled here with the aim of winning gold, she might have gone home without a medal, said the all-rounder, who carried the Italian flag at the opening ceremony.

"It was a miracle to be here, to carry the flag, the thing I wanted most and had missed most in my life," said Brignone. She had come "to have fun and be grateful to be able to take part in the Olympic Games in my own country". The 37-time World Cup winner explained that she now wanted to concentrate on her recovery.