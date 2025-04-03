Rare genetic defect since birthBritish tennis player collapses on the court
Shortly before the end of the match, British tennis player Francesca Jones collapses. She later reports back on social media.
British tennis player Francesca Jones collapsed during a match at a tournament in Colombia's capital Bogota. At 3:5 in the third set, the 24-year-old was about to serve before she fell to the ground and had to give up. Jones was immediately attended to by a medical team and taken off the court in a wheelchair.
Horrible lo que sucedió ayer en Bogotá.
Francesca Jones intentó sacar y colapso en la pista, teniendo que retirarse del estadio en silla de ruedas.
The victory went to her opponent Julia Riera from Argentina. Jones later gave the all-clear via Instagram. "Overnight we did several tests. It seems like my heart was working a little too hard that day, but luckily it didn't have any long-term effects," Jones wrote.
Rare genetic defect since birth
The Briton is currently ranked 129th in the world rankings. Jones was born with the rare condition ectrodactyly-ectodermal dysplasia syndrome and has often struggled with physical problems. Due to the genetic defect, she has four fingers on both hands and a total of seven toes. Severe cramps were a recurring problem for Jones. This time she did not feel any cramps before the collapse, Jones wrote.