Rare genetic defect since birth British tennis player collapses on the court

3.4.2025 - 10:12

The British player Jones collapsed in Colombia.
Shortly before the end of the match, British tennis player Francesca Jones collapses. She later reports back on social media.

03.04.2025, 10:16

British tennis player Francesca Jones collapsed during a match at a tournament in Colombia's capital Bogota. At 3:5 in the third set, the 24-year-old was about to serve before she fell to the ground and had to give up. Jones was immediately attended to by a medical team and taken off the court in a wheelchair.

The victory went to her opponent Julia Riera from Argentina. Jones later gave the all-clear via Instagram. "Overnight we did several tests. It seems like my heart was working a little too hard that day, but luckily it didn't have any long-term effects," Jones wrote.

Rare genetic defect since birth

The Briton is currently ranked 129th in the world rankings. Jones was born with the rare condition ectrodactyly-ectodermal dysplasia syndrome and has often struggled with physical problems. Due to the genetic defect, she has four fingers on both hands and a total of seven toes. Severe cramps were a recurring problem for Jones. This time she did not feel any cramps before the collapse, Jones wrote.

bild: screenshot instagram/fran_jones_

