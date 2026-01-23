Briton Josh Kerr breaks the world record in the mile (1,609 m) at the Diamond League meet in London.

As previously announced Briton Josh Kerr breaks a world record for the mile that has stood for over 25 years

The 28-year-old Scot ran the distance in 3:42.66 minutes, breaking the nearly 27-year-old record set by Moroccan middle-distance star Hicham El Guerrouj, who clocked a time of 3:43.13 minutes in 1999.

Kerr, the 2023 1,500-meter world champion and 2024 Olympic silver medalist, had been announcing for months that he intended to challenge the world record in London for the historic—but non-Olympic—mile.