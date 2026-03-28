Lukas Britschgi's free skate was not perfect Keystone

Lukas Britschgi takes 9th place at the World Figure Skating Championships in Prague. The 2025 European champion was unable to improve in the free skate. The title went to Ilia Malinin for the third time in a row.

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Britschgi did not manage a perfect free skate, which could have propelled him further forward. After coming 9th in the short program, he received the tenth-best score in the free skate with 163.60 points. As at this year's Olympic Games and last year's World Championships in Boston, the 28-year-old thus remained well below his best freestyle score. He achieved this on his way to the European title with 184.19 points.

In Prague's O2 Arena, Britschgi failed a quadruple-triple toeloop combination. He later fell on the triple Axel. The man from Schaffhausen had expected more after the good short program, which he performed better than ever before this season. His best World Championship ranking remains his 6th place from two years ago in Montreal.

Malinin's revenge

Ilia Malinin was in a class of his own. One and a half months after the Olympic debacle, the American outshone everyone with his 8th place. The now three-time world champion took a lead of almost ten points from the short program. He did not have to pull from the reserves. On the contrary: the 21-year-old from Virginia also shone in the free skate with five quadruple jumps, among other things. At the Olympic Games, he had fallen back to 8th place after winning the short program.

In Prague, Malinin extended his lead over the rest and scored 329.40 points. Second-placed Yuma Kagiyama, who improved by four places compared to the short program, was almost 23 points behind the winner. Kagiyama's Japanese compatriot Shun Sato came third.