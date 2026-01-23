Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli are the only Swiss duo to have reached the quarterfinals at the Elite16 tournament in Hamburg. There, they’ll have a special reunion.

Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Elite16 tournament in Hamburg

After two wins and one loss in the group stage, the Swiss women’s beach volleyball team had no trouble in the first knockout round. Brunner and Hüberli confidently defeated the German duo of Sandra Ittlinger and Kim van de Velde 21–13, 21–15.

In the quarterfinal at 3:00 p.m., Brunner and Hüberli will face Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson. This will be the first time the two teams have met since the Olympic semifinal exactly two years ago.

In the dramatic match at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, the Swiss women were narrowly defeated despite having a match point in the second set, putting an end to their dream of Olympic gold. In the end, they secured the bronze medal, while the Canadian duo won silver.

Brunner/Hüberli are the last remaining Swiss team in Hamburg. Joana Mäder and Leona Kernen had to withdraw from the tournament without playing due to an injury sustained by Mäder. In the men’s competition, Julian Friedli and Jonathan Jordan were eliminated in the first knockout round by the German pair Nils Ehlers and Lui Wüst, losing 19–21, 21–13, 13–15.