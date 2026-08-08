At the Elite16 tournament in Hamburg, Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli secured their spot in the semifinals by avenging their Olympic loss against the Canadian duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson.

Exactly two years after the dramatic beach volleyball semifinal at the Olympic Games in Paris, Brunner/Hüberli and Humana-Paredes/Wilkerson faced off again for the first time in Hamburg. Unlike at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, the Swiss duo prevailed this time—and did so without much drama, winning 21–17, 21–15. It was a far cry from the match in Paris, when Brunner/Hüberli lost despite having a match point and later settled for bronze. Humana-Paredes/Wilkerson won silver in Paris.

Brunner/Hüberli will be competing for a spot on the podium on Sunday in Hamburg. In the semifinals, they will face either the Italian pair Valentina Gottardi/Reka Orsi Toth or the German duo Svenja Müller/Cinja Tillmann. So far in the knockout stage, Brunner/Hüberli have yet to drop a set. After two wins and one loss in the group stage, they defeated the German duo Sandra Ittlinger and Kim van de Velde 21–13, 21–15 in the first knockout round, earning their spot in the quarterfinals.

The other remaining Swiss pairs were eliminated in the first knockout round in Hamburg. Joana Mäder and Leona Kernen had to forfeit the tournament due to an injury sustained by Mäder. In the men’s competition, Julian Friedli and Jonathan Jordan lost to the Germans Nils Ehlers and Lui Wüst 19–21, 21–13, 13–15.