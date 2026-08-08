At the Elite16 tournament in Hamburg, Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli secured their spot in the semifinals by avenging their Olympic loss against the Canadian duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson.

Exactly two years after the dramatic beach volleyball semifinal at the Olympic Games in Paris, Brunner/Hüberli and Humana-Paredes/Wilkerson faced off again for the first time in Hamburg. Unlike at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, the Swiss duo prevailed this time—and did so without much drama, winning 21–17, 21–15. It was a far cry from the match in Paris, when Brunner/Hüberli lost despite having a match point and later settled for the bronze medal. Humana-Paredes/Wilkerson won silver in Paris.

Brunner/Hüberli will be competing for a spot on the podium on Sunday in Hamburg. In the semifinals, they’ll face Valentina Gottardi/Reka Orsi Toth and get another chance at revenge. In early May in Brasília, the pair were eliminated by the Italians in the quarterfinals. The Italians have yet to drop a set in Hamburg, while the Swiss pair had to play one more knockout round due to a loss in the group stage. Brunner and Hüberli handled that round with ease, defeating the German duo of Sandra Ittlinger and Kim van de Velde 21–13, 21–15.

The other Swiss pairs in Hamburg were eliminated in the first knockout round. Joana Mäder and Leona Kernen had to forfeit the tournament due to an injury sustained by Mäder. In the men’s competition, Julian Friedli and Jonathan Jordan lost to the Germans Nils Ehlers and Lui Wüst 19–21, 21–13, 13–15.