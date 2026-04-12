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Volleyball Brunner/Hüberli exceed expectations in their comeback and reach the semi-finals

SDA

12.4.2026 - 07:40

Olympic bronze medallists Tanja Hüberli (right) and Nina Brunner are delighted with their next comeback victory
Olympic bronze medallists Tanja Hüberli (right) and Nina Brunner are delighted with their next comeback victory
Keystone

The reunited Swiss duo of Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli have reached the semi-finals of the Elite 16 tournament in Saquarema. They beat the Americans Sara Hughes/Allysa Batenhorst in the quarter-finals.

Keystone-SDA

12.04.2026, 07:40

12.04.2026, 08:35

Brunner/Hüberli won 21:19, 26:24, fighting back from 4:9 down in the second round before converting their fifth match point. The 2024 Olympic bronze medallists did not allow themselves any mistakes in crucial moments, remained stable in the sideout and landed several big points. Hughes became world champion in 2023 together with Kelly Cheng.

In the semi-finals, Brunner/Hüberli will once again face two Americans in Kristen Cruz and Taryn Brasher. Either way, the two women from Central Switzerland have already exceeded expectations. Brunner took a baby break in 2025, while Hüberli had to undergo ankle surgery in mid-August.

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