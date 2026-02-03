Henry Bernet will miss the Davis Cup match against Tunisia. Picture: Keystone

Henry Bernet will miss this week's Davis Cup match against Tunisia. Due to a foot injury, the Basel player has had to declare a forfeit, as Swiss Tennis announced on Tuesday

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 19-year-old Bernet will be replaced by Mika Brunold. The 21-year-old joins the team as a debutant. Last year, Brunold reached the semi-finals of an ATP Challenger tournament twice.

The matches for a place in World Group 1 will take place on Friday and Saturday. Switzerland will be represented by captain Severin Lüthi, Leandro Riedi, Jérôme Kym, Dominic Stricker, Jakub Paul and Brunold.