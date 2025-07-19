Juan Manuel Cerundolo is delighted to have reached the final in Gstaad. Picture: Keystone

The number 2 seeded Kazakh Alexander Bublik (ATP 34) and the Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ATP 109) will contest the final at the Swiss Open in Gstaad on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The former defeated Frenchman Arthur Cazaux (ATP 116) 6:1, 7:5 in the semi-final, while Cerundolo won 6:3, 6:3 against Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse (ATP 167).

Bublik did not concede a break point to Cazaux, who had beaten Switzerland's Jérôme Kym in the quarter-finals, and converted his first match point after 74 minutes. The 28-year-old, who reached the quarter-finals at the French Open in Paris this year, is in the final on clay for the first time on the ATP Tour. It would be his sixth tournament win at this level, his second this season after his triumph on grass in Halle.

Cerundolo secured his semi-final victory against Buse in windy conditions after 83 minutes. The 23-year-old, who had previously defeated Jan-Lennard Struff, David Goffin and the top seed Casper Ruud in Gstaad, can now win an ATP tournament for the second time. Four years ago, he won on clay in Cordoba.