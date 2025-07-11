Sébastien Buemi won a race in Formula E again this season after six years. It was a very emotional triumph for him, as he emphasizes in an interview with blue Sport.

Andreas Lunghi

Two of the last four races of the Formula E season will take place in Berlin on July 12 and 13. You can follow them exclusively live on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom from 4.00 pm. blue Sport will be live on site and will provide you with updates from the track in the ticker.

"I thought I would never win a race again," said an emotional Sébastien Buemi after his victory in Monaco in May. It was his first success in Formula E since the 2018/2019 season.

"It was very emotional," Buemi told blue Sport almost two months after the race in Monaco. "It has become very difficult to win in Formula E and you have to have a bit of luck."

The victory gave him and the team a lot of confidence in the car. They then had good races again in Tokyo and Jakarta, where Buemi was back on the podium in third place. The man from Aigle wants to finish on the podium again in the last four races of the season. "That remains our goal."

His decision to compete in Formula E in Berlin instead of in the World Endurance Championship in Brazil, where a race is also taking place on the same weekend, also proves that there is still something at stake. "After Le Mans, my chances of winning the title were slim, so it was better for me to be here."

The 36-year-old is far from fed up and wants to race in Formula E and the World Endurance Championship at the same time again next season: "There will be no clashes of dates next season - it looks good that I will be able to do both again."

