Sébastien Buemi started in 7th place in the second race of the Formula E World Championship in Tokyo. The Swiss driver was penalized for causing a collision and dropped to the back of the field.

It wasn’t until several hours after the end of Sunday’s race—held under floodlights—that the decision was made official and the adjustment to the standings was made. The stewards retroactively imposed a so-called time penalty on Buemi, adding five seconds to the Vaud native’s final time. The stewards were responding to a collision caused by the driver from western Switzerland in his Envision with the Spaniard Josep Marti in his Cupra. As a result, Buemi found himself in 15th place in the standings.

Nico Müller is now the highest-ranked Swiss driver. The driver from the Bernese Oberland has taken over 7th place from Buemi.