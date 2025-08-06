Bundesliga reporter Ulli Potofski dies at the age of 73 - Gallery Bundesliga reporter Ulli Potofski is dead. Image: dpa Ulli Potofski was one of Germany's most popular reporters. Image: dpa Bundesliga reporter Ulli Potofski dies at the age of 73 - Gallery Bundesliga reporter Ulli Potofski is dead. Image: dpa Ulli Potofski was one of Germany's most popular reporters. Image: dpa

Ulli Potofski reported on sport for decades and was one of Germany's most popular football reporters. Now the longtime employee of RTL and Sky has died.

DPA dpa

The longtime sports reporter Ulli Potofski is dead. This was confirmed to the German Press Agency by his brother Norbert and his former wife Monika Potofski. Potofski, who had reported on the Bundesliga for Premiere and later Sky since 2006, died at the age of 73. Bild" was the first to report on the death.

Still on the sidelines at over 70

Born in Gelsenkirchen, he commentated on matches and worked on pay TV as a reporter on the sidelines. Even at over 70, Potofski was still involved in the day-to-day business. "An older person in the team is always good," the journalist told Sport Bild about his role in 2023. At the time, he had extended his contract with Sky for a further two years.

His employer expressed "great dismay" at his death. "Ulli was a real one-off - with a great passion for sport, an unmistakable voice and the ability to touch people with his unpretentious manner, warmth and enthusiasm," said Charly Classen, Executive Vice President Sport at the broadcaster.

Potofski started at WDR in the 1970s and moved to RTL in 1984. In 1989, he received the Bambi as the most popular television presenter. In addition to sporting events, he also reported on Domino Day, which was broadcast annually on the Cologne TV channel between 1998 and 2009.

He later moved to Sky, where he covered the Bundesliga and other major sporting events such as the tennis tournament in Wimbledon from 2006. Potofski also wrote several children's books such as "Locke bleibt am Ball" and "Locke stürmt los".

Last podcast shortly before death

On July 31, just under a week ago, Potofski spoke about his current stay in hospital in his podcast "Herz, Seele, Ball". "I've landed back in my hospital, hopefully I'm being well looked after here. And Herz, Seele, Ball carries on," said Potofski in a noticeably weakened voice. Potofski spoke about Schalke, Hertha, Fabian Reese - and "an exciting season" in the Bundesliga 2.

On July 6, Potofski spoke for the last time on Instagram and thanked his partner Nadja for her loyalty "for over ten years".