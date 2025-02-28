  1. Residential Customers
Curious scene Bus on the track - Formula 1 test in Bahrain interrupted

SDA

28.2.2025 - 17:21

The Formula 1 tests in Bahrain, pictured here is Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda in the Red Bull, had to be temporarily interrupted again on Friday, this time due to a shuttle bus on the track.
The Formula 1 tests in Bahrain, pictured here is Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda in the Red Bull, had to be temporarily interrupted again on Friday, this time due to a shuttle bus on the track.
Keystone

The last day of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain is another strange one.

Keystone-SDA

28.02.2025, 17:21

A bus on the track caused a brief interruption. The white shuttle vehicle chugged along the Bahrain International Circuit at low speed, as TV pictures showed.

Earlier that morning, a pane of glass that had come loose from its mounting and shattered on the ground had already caused a red phase. This followed a lengthy power outage on Wednesday at the start of the only official test laps for the new cars ahead of the world championship opener in Melbourne on March 16.

