The Formula 1 tests in Bahrain, pictured here is Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda in the Red Bull, had to be temporarily interrupted again on Friday, this time due to a shuttle bus on the track. Keystone

The last day of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain is another strange one.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A bus on the track caused a brief interruption. The white shuttle vehicle chugged along the Bahrain International Circuit at low speed, as TV pictures showed.

Earlier that morning, a pane of glass that had come loose from its mounting and shattered on the ground had already caused a red phase. This followed a lengthy power outage on Wednesday at the start of the only official test laps for the new cars ahead of the world championship opener in Melbourne on March 16.