For the first time in four years, the Tour de France returns to Alpe d'Huez on Friday—that legendary climb with its 21 hairpin turns. Here are the key statistics for this Tour highlight.

1 – Alpe d'Huez made its debut on the Tour de France route in 1952. It was also the first time a stage ended with a mountain finish. On July 4, the Italian Fausto Coppi won the stage, claimed the Maillot jaune, and held onto it all the way to Paris.

2 – In 1979, two stages finished at Alpe d'Huez—the 17th and the 18th. That’s also the case this year: on Friday via the traditional climb, and on Saturday from the other side. In 2013, the riders will climb the Alpe d'Huez twice during the 18th stage.

5 – Only five riders have won twice on this legendary mountain: the Italians Marco Pantani and Gianni Bugno, and the Dutch riders Peter Winnen, Joop Zoetemelk, and Hennie Kuiper.

8 – Speaking of the Dutch: A Dutch rider has won on Alpe d’Huez eight times—no other nation has been more successful. That’s another reason why Turn 7 transforms into the so-called “Dutch Corner” every year. Days before the Tour peloton arrives, tens of thousands of Oranje fans dressed in team colors gather and set up their tents and RVs. However, the last Dutch victory, by Gert-Jan Theunisse, was 37 years ago.

The maximum gradient is 13–13 percent; the elevation gain from the valley town of Bourg d'Oisans (1,133 m) is 13 percent, and the average gradient is 8.1 percent.

14 – Much like the winners of the classic ski race in Kitzbühel, whose names adorn a gondola, the winners at Alpe d’Huez are immortalized on plaques in one of the curves. The name of a single Swiss professional cyclist is displayed there. Beat Breu triumphed first in a Pyrenees stage in 1982, then on July 20 on the legendary Alpe d’Huez. Since 2015, the “mountain mouse” from St. Gallen has shared Turn 14 with Thibaut Pinot.

21 – The famous climb stretches 13.8 km and features 21 hairpin turns on the way up to Alpe d'Huez. They are numbered in descending order from the bottom, from 21 to 1.

So far, 31 stages of the Tour de France have finished at Alpe d'Huez.

36:50 – Marco Pantani currently holds the top three times for the 13.8 km climb to Alpe d'Huez. The “Pirate,” who died in 2004 at the age of just 34, clocked 36:50 minutes in his 1995 victory. That corresponds to an average speed of just over 23 km/h. In 1997, Pantani was five seconds slower; in 1994 (when he didn’t win), he took 37:15 minutes.

1850 – Alpe d'Huez lies at an elevation of 1,850 meters above sea level. There are higher mountains in the Tour de France, as well as steeper and longer climbs, but no victory brings more prestige than the one in this ski resort.

1968 – At the 1968 Olympic Games in Grenoble, the bobsled competitions took place on a natural ice track on the Alpe d'Huez. Due to the sun’s rays, the races had to start early in the morning before sunrise. The legendary Italian Eugenio Monti won gold in both the two-man and four-man events, while Jean Wicki from Valais and his crew took bronze in the four-man event.

1984 – In 1984, an amateur—Luis “Lucho” Herrera—caused a sensation by winning the race. Three years later, the “little gardener” from Colombia became the first South American to win a Grand Tour when he claimed the Vuelta, and he won the red polka-dot jersey as King of the Mountains twice at the Tour de France.

1999 – Fan enthusiasm also has its downsides. In 1999, Giuseppe Guerini, riding solo in the lead during the final kilometer, was brought down by a spectator trying to take a photo. The Italian managed to get back on his feet, however, and held on to a 21-second lead to the finish. This isn’t the only incident of its kind. For example, in 2018, Vincenzo Nibali—who was in fourth place overall at the time—crashed after getting caught on the strap of a camera, suffered a fractured vertebra, and was forced to withdraw.

2018 – Only one rider managed to triumph on Alpe d'Huez while wearing the Maillot jaune. Welshman Geraint Thomas crossed the finish line two seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin in 2018, thus preventing the first Dutch victory since 1989.