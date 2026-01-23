In the European League, Kadetten Schaffhausen will face Izvidac from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chambéry from France, and CSM Bucharest from Romania. The six group-stage matches will be played between late September and early December.

The draw for the first round of the European Cup, Europe's third-tier club competition, has been held. BSV Bern will face Maccabi Tel Aviv, while Pfadi Winterthur has been seeded for the second round.

In the women’s competition, champions GC Amicitia and Brühl will compete in the European League qualifiers in early October. The Zurich team was drawn against Oldenburg, which features Swiss national team players Laurentia Wolff and Emma Bächtiger. The St. Gallen team will face Rocasa Gran Canaria. In the first round of the European Cup, the matchups will be Yellow Winterthur vs. JuRo Unirek 't Veld (NED) and Zug vs. Odunpazari (TUR).