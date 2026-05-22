The national field hockey team also wins its fifth game of the home World Cup and tops the table in Group A. However, scoring goals against Great Britain was not quite so easy for the Swiss. Quotes from the game.

Luca Betschart

National team coach Jan Cadieux

"Chapeau to Great Britain. They played well and fought for 60 minutes. That's the beauty of ice hockey. There is no such thing as a bad opponent. If we're not 100 percent ready, the others will make it difficult for us. We made it a bit difficult for ourselves in the end, but that's part of the sport. I really appreciate evenings like this because we learn from them."

"It wasn't easy for Reto Berra. He had an incredible season. Then he was sick and in bed for five days. He came back, but that's never easy - emotionally and physically. He fought - and games like today are not easy. (...) It's a mental challenge and he was ready."

"When we put the team together, we talked about the fact that we need goals from all four lines. We know that: When it gets tougher, we can't just count on five or six players. We need goals from every line and it's very positive that it's working out so far."

Reto Berra

"It was mega nice. The sea of red with the fans is incredible. It's really fun. It makes your heart beat faster."

"In the end, we did our duty, got the win and all the points you can get. It's normal that not every match goes the way it did against Austria. We needed character, and we showed it - especially when we also took penalties at 3:1. That was an incredibly strong box play. I've been to a few tournaments and it's normal to have a gnarly match in the group stage. (...) It's certainly good that not everything falls into place from time to time and that character is required. That's certainly not a bad thing."

Janis Moser

"It won't always be like against Austria. They fell in easily then, a little less so today. But that's how the games are against teams that give everything and play physically, fight and defend."

"Our game was less direct and straightforward. That played into the British team's hands. It's not always easy when you realize you're better. We know how we can do better."

"I see the modern defender as very balanced, that's how I want to play. That's why I see being an aggressive leader as part of my game. It's something I try to bring in and something that's troublesome for the opposition. We want to be hard-working as a team and not make it easy for the opposition."