The Swiss national field hockey team followed up their 6-1 triumph against Germany with an impressive 9-0 victory over Austria at the home World Championships. Comments on the fourth World Cup appearance.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss field hockey team also put Austria in their place, recording their fourth win in their fourth World Cup game thanks to a 9-0 triumph.

In an interview with blue Sport, Sven Andrighetto emphasizes the strong collective, but also praises the double goal scorer Théo Rochette.

National team coach Jan Cadieux is also satisfied, but does not want to overrate the perfect start to the tournament. Show more

The Swiss ice hockey team is unstoppable at the home World Championships. Jan Cadieux's team notched up their fourth win in their fourth game. And how! In the neighboring duel, the ice comrades shot the previously unbeaten Austrians out of the sold-out Swiss Life Arena with 9:0.

"We put our speed on the ice across four lines and are constantly improving. We're on the right track," said Sven Andrighetto, explaining the clear result. "We have 25 world-class players in our team. Every line can score goals or prevent goals. For us, it's always about the collective."

Because Pius Suter will get a break against Austria, Andrighetto will start alongside Denis Malgin and Théo Rochette in the fourth World Cup match. However, the change is hardly noticeable. While Andrighetto (three assists) and Malgin (two assists) shine in the preparatory role, Rochette even scores his first two World Cup goals of his career.

"Théo is an incredibly talented young player. He's the future of Swiss ice hockey, but he's already here. It's fun to play with him and we're super happy that he was able to score his first two World Championship goals," praises Andrighetto.

Cadieux once again puts the brakes on euphoria

However, the national team does not want to overestimate the perfect start to the World Cup. Coach Jan Cadieux emphasizes this: "A good day. The score doesn't matter in the end. We wanted to win and we won. Now it's important that we stay humble and don't think too much about this result. The most important thing was the character and focus the team showed over 60 minutes."

Cadieux expects the same from his team against Great Britain on Thursday. When asked whether anything other than a big win against the newly promoted team would be a disappointment, the 46-year-old emphasized: "It's a big mistake to think like that. That's a bad mindset. It's a new day and a new opponent." He continued: "People are making a big mistake if they think Great Britain is just an up-and-comer. They play good field hockey. We respect them and we have to focus on ourselves."

What Leonardo Genoni said after the game