Formula 1 Cadillac enters 2026 with the driver duo Bottas and Perez

SDA

26.8.2025 - 14:14

Team-mates at Cadillac in the future: Sergio Perez (left) and Valtteri Bottas
Keystone

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez are the drivers with whom Cadillac is entering its premiere season in Formula 1. This was announced by owner Michael Andretti's team on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

26.08.2025, 14:58

With the two 35-year-old drivers, the newcomer to Formula 1 is relying on a wealth of experience. Together, the Finn and the Mexican, who both have a past with Team Sauber, have 527 races in the premier class of motorsport. Bottas is a ten-time GP winner and finished second in the 2019 and 2020 World Championships. Perez, runner-up in the 2023 World Championship, has won six Grands Prix.

With the Cadillac team, which will be equipped with Ferrari engines, there will be two US teams on the grid from 2026. The Haas racing team is already represented. The last time eleven teams and thus 22 drivers were represented in the World Championship was in 2014.

