Pedro Acosta lost control of his KTM in Hungary. IMAGO/PsnewZ

Marc Marquez, who has won everything in the past six race weekends, remains untouchable at the Hungarian GP. A spectacular crash in which a cameraman was almost injured caused a stir.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Hungarian GP, a heavy crash by Pedro Acosta causes a shock moment when his KTM flies over the barriers and almost hits a cameraman.

The employee was only narrowly missed and both riders were uninjured. Acosta is able to continue the race. Show more

The best rider on the best bike took a start-finish victory in the sprint in Balatonfökajar on a Ducati and his 13th success in a row.

The six-time world champion in the premier class celebrated his 13th victory in 14 sprints since the start of the season. His only defeat in this discipline came at the end of May in Great Britain, where he finished second behind his younger brother Alex Marquez.

Cameraman narrowly escapes horror accident

The crash of KTM factory rider Pedro Acosta at the start of Q2 in turn 8 caused quite a stir in Hungary. The Spaniard lost control of his KTM RC16, which was catapulted over the barrier and almost hit a cameraman - who was filming the scenes live.

Our cameraman, Joao, avoiding @37_pedroacosta's bike impact is probably the most shocking video you'll see today! 😮



We're so glad to see he's ok! 🙏#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/o9SslLPDhT — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 23, 2025

The bike narrowly missed employee Joao, according to the official MotoGP X account after the race. Both rider and cameraman are in good health. TV footage shows Joao pointing his thumbs up after the incident and continuing with his work. "We're glad he's okay," it says under the post.

Marc Marquez extends his lead in the world championship standings with his victory. His lead over his closest rival, his brother Alex, who finished eighth on Saturday, is now 152 points. Francesco Bagnaia, third in the riders' standings, scored no points and is 209 points behind.

You might also be interested in