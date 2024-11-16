Camille Rast beams in an interview with SRF after her strong performance. Screenshot: SRF

Camille Rast may not be able to hold a candle to the superior Mikaela Shiffrin, but the 25-year-old still set an exclamation mark with her 5th place in the slalom opener in Levi. Team colleague Melanie Meillard (7th) also impressed.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mikaela Shiffrin is in a league of her own at the slalom opener in Levi and celebrates the 98th victory of her career, the 8th in Levi.

Camille Rast, who doesn't actually feel particularly comfortable in Levi, is the best Swiss racer in 5th place - team colleague Melanie Meillard finishes the race in 7th place.

In the SRF interview, Rast is delighted with her result and that things are now really getting going. She is doubly pleased that her teammate Meillard also achieved a strong result. Show more

Camille Rast lowers expectations in the run-up to the slalom in Levi by saying that she doesn't feel particularly comfortable on this slope. In the end, she finished 5th, making her the best Swiss skier. From the Swiss camp, only Melanie Meillard (7th) can keep up with her to some extent.

In the SRF interview, Rast is confronted with her statements. What can you expect from Rast when she finishes a strong 5th in Levi, a course she doesn't really like? "Yes, it was unexpected," says Rast and continues: "I'm also looking forward to the next races. I'm really happy, there were some good things. I think I have to take this with me and carry on like this. It's a very, very good start."

Does her attacking riding style show that she has taken a lot of confidence with her from last winter? "Yes, I think so. I've worked a lot over the last few days here in Levi, on a slope where I didn't really have any solutions at the start. I think that also helped me a lot mentally. You could see that today."

Arriving at the finish, the thumbs up go in the direction of Melanie Meillard, who has just knocked her off the top spot. A warm hug follows shortly afterwards. "We've trained and spent so much time together. It's just great to ski fast together."

Skiracers Camille Rast and Melanie Meillard of Switzerland pose during a press conference at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup season opener, in Soelden, Austria, Thursday, October 24, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott) KEYSTONE

She had guessed that Meillard, who started ahead of her in the second run, was in the lead, as the coaches had reacted accordingly after her run in the start house. She thought to herself that she could do the same, that good times were still possible. Rast could no longer be so sure of this shortly beforehand, as many riders had dropped back.

In a week's time, the second slalom of the winter is on the program in Gurgl. Does this slope perhaps suit her even better? "I have to be honest, I don't even know this slope yet. I haven't even watched any videos yet. But I'll watch them now, the races from last year and prepare as well as I can. I hope there won't be too much snow so that we can make a few more turns in Switzerland. But I'm looking forward to getting started. Racing four weeks in a row is great for me, I love it.

