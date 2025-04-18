Angelo Peña wants to defend his WBO Intercontinental title on Good Friday. Keystone

On Good Friday, the Bern City Theater will be transformed into a boxing arena. You can be there live on blue Zoom from 10.35 pm.

Jan Arnet

On Good Friday, Bern's Stadttheater will be transformed into a glamorous boxing arena for the fifth time. In the main fight, professional boxer Angelo Peña from Bern will defend his WBO Intercontinental title against former European champion Karim Guerfi (France). Before that, the young Swiss Félix Meier will fight Yaya Kone (Italy).

blue Zoom will broadcast the boxing spectacle live on free-to-air TV. The broadcast starts at 10.35 pm. You can also watch it live on blue News.

blue Zoom live stream