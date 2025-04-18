  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Boxing instead of theater" from 22.35 in the stream Can Angelo Peña defend his WBO Intercontinental title?

Jan Arnet

18.4.2025

Angelo Peña wants to defend his WBO Intercontinental title on Good Friday.
Angelo Peña wants to defend his WBO Intercontinental title on Good Friday.
Keystone

On Good Friday, the Bern City Theater will be transformed into a boxing arena. You can be there live on blue Zoom from 10.35 pm.

18.04.2025, 17:30

18.04.2025, 17:49

On Good Friday, Bern's Stadttheater will be transformed into a glamorous boxing arena for the fifth time. In the main fight, professional boxer Angelo Peña from Bern will defend his WBO Intercontinental title against former European champion Karim Guerfi (France). Before that, the young Swiss Félix Meier will fight Yaya Kone (Italy).

blue Zoom will broadcast the boxing spectacle live on free-to-air TV. The broadcast starts at 10.35 pm. You can also watch it live on blue News.

blue Zoom live stream