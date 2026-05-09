The 2026 SailGP season continues: the fifth race of the season takes place in Bermuda this weekend. Can the Swiss team improve on its meagre points haul (1)?

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The most exciting regatta series in the world stops off in Bermuda this weekend. At the fifth SailGP of the season, the Swiss are looking to increase their points haul (1).

According to the SailGP meteorologist, the different weather conditions are likely to play a major role, making the races "more chaotic".

blue Zoom will continue to broadcast all races in the new season. Show more

The weather on the Bermuda Islands could present the participants with different challenges this weekend: SailGP meteorologist Chris Bedford is forecasting moderate north-easterly winds and choppier water for Saturday(live from 18:55 on blue Zoom), but a fast race overall.

Sunday is set to see shifty and gusty breezes. Bedford believes this will result in "chaotic" conditions on the second day of racing. For him, this unpredictability is part of what makes SailGP so exciting. "You can look at it as chaos creates a level playing field for everyone," he says. "When the conditions are a bit more unpredictable, everyone has the chance to get lucky and everyone has the chance to make a mistake."

The Swiss sailing team led by skipper Sébastien Schneiter also wants to take advantage of the capricious weather conditions. Explora Swiss is currently at the bottom of the table with one point.

The ranking after four races

Dates & venues 2026 January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth

February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland

February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney

April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro

May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda

May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York

June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax

July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth

August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz

September 5 & 6 | Race #10 | Valencia

September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva

November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai Show more

All races on free TV on blue Zoom

Adrenaline-filled races, spectacular locations, rival national teams and breathtaking speeds. Once again this year, you can watch all SailGP races on free TV on blue Zoom.

From the archive