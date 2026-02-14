Canada's curler Marc Kennedy clashed with an opponent in the duel against Sweden. Picture: Keystone

The curlers from Canada and Sweden engage in a heated duel at the Olympic Games with accusations, a viral video and a heated exchange of blows between the participants.

Luca Betschart

Heated atmosphere in the men's curling duel between Canada and Sweden: During the game, the Swedish team accuses opponent Marc Kennedy of touching the stone beyond the hog line - the green line behind which the stone must be completely released. This triggers heated discussions.

Kennedy does not want to know anything about a possible irregular double touch. "Who does that? Who does that? I've never done that before," the 44-year-old rails at his opponents and addresses a "fuck off" to Oskar Ingemar Eriksson. The Swede countered: "I'll show you the video after the game."

Drama nella partita Canada-Svezia di curling: gli svedesi accusano i canadesi di aver barato e volano anche paroline poco simpatiche 😱

pic.twitter.com/g5BXI8O259 — Matteo Di Gangi (@MatteoDG93) February 14, 2026

Sweden had the game interrupted early on to investigate a breach of the rules by their opponents. Canada also asked to have a close look at the Swedish team. However, the referees found no infringements and Canada won 8:6, inflicting a third defeat on Sweden in the third game.

In an interview after the match, Kennedy added. "I don't give a shit," he emphasized with regard to the discussions with Eriksson. "I told him where to stick it." The Canadian does find a few conciliatory words, however, explaining to Eriksson that he "respected him a lot as a player and never said a bad word" about him.

You might also be interested in this