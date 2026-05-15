The stars from Canada and Sweden, two of the favorites for the World Championship title, celebrated a true field hockey festival in Fribourg. Defensively, there was still a lack of coordination, allowing the offensive artists to really shine. As many goals were scored in one game as in three play-off finals between Fribourg and Davos at the same venue.

It wasn't the Canadian superstars Macklin Celebrini or Sidney Crosby who shone, but the young players from the third and fourth lines. Strikingly, the only 19-year-old Celebrini is captain instead of Crosby, who is twice as old and known as "Captain Canada".

The two teams played three completely different periods. In the first, Canada was superior and took a 2-0 lead, in the second Sweden deservedly equalized to 3-3, and in the third the record world champions dominated again.