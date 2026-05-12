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World Hockey Championship Canada can count on Sidney Crosby

SDA

12.5.2026 - 22:49

Playing at the World Championships in Switzerland: Canada's two-time Olympic champion Sidney Crosby
Playing at the World Championships in Switzerland: Canada's two-time Olympic champion Sidney Crosby
Keystone

Sidney Crosby will grace the World Championships in Switzerland (May 15 to 31). The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins will join the record-breaking world champions Canada, who will play their preliminary round games in Fribourg.

Keystone-SDA

12.05.2026, 22:49

12.05.2026, 23:28

At the age of 38, Crosby is playing in his fourth World Championship after 2006, 2015 and 2025. In February, he watched Canada's defeat in the final at the Olympic Games in Milan from the stands due to injury.

The Penguins' early elimination in the NHL playoffs now gives Crosby the chance to win a second World Championship title with Canada after 2015. Last year, Canada was eliminated in the quarter-finals after losing 2-1 to Denmark.

Crosby is the only member of the exclusive "Triple Gold Club" who has not only won the Stanley Cup (2009, 2016 and 2017), Olympic gold (2010, 2014) and the World Championship title, but also captained each of them.

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