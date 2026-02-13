Denis Malgin and Andrea Glauser no longer appear after the first intermission. They were injured in the first period. They do not see Canada pick up the pace in the second period.

In the 25th minute, Schmid scores for the third time. McDavid spins, MacKinnon passes and Macklin Celebrini scores into the left corner. It is the 19-year-old's second goal of the tournament.

The chances for the Swiss are becoming rarer, the Canadians are too strong. As against France, the ice comrades put themselves in additional trouble with numerous penalties. In the middle third, however, they don't concede a goal in the box play.

Shortly before the second buzzer, the Swiss once again show themselves in front of their opponents' goal. Philipp Kurashev misses the follow-up goal in two attempts.