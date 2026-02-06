The 2026 Olympic Games are coming to an end! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- 10.00 am: Four-man bobsleigh (M), 3rd run (3 Swiss teams)
- 10.00 am: Cross-country skiing 50 km mass start (with Nadja Kälin)
- 10.40 am: Ski Freestyle Halfpipe
- 11.05 am: Women's curling final (Switzerland - Sweden)
- 12.15 p.m.: Four-man bobsleigh (M), decision (3 Swiss teams)
- 14.10: Men's ice hockey final (Canada - USA)
Final goes into overtime
Final goes into overtime
It continues with 3 vs. 3. There is no penalty shoot-out in the final, whoever scores the next goal wins the game.
3rd period
The Canadians have a hundred percent chance at the start of the 3rd period, but somehow the US goalie is able to clear the situation. In the 50th minute, Canada first has a top chance, followed by the USA. But the score remains 1-1 with 6:34 minutes left on the clock, when Canada's Sam Bennett is sent to the penalty box for four minutes. The USA fail to score a goal and concede a penalty themselves before the Canadian penalty expires. With 3:23 minutes left to play, it's 4:4 four before Canada can play a good minute in overtime. It remains the same: despite huge chances, no goals are scored in the 3rd period.
2nd period
The Canadians press for the equalizer, but even with double superiority they don't manage to get the puck over the line. It's a very tight game between the two ice hockey superpowers. In the 39th minute, Cale Makar scores the well-deserved equalizer. But the Americans are by no means intimidated after the goal. They almost made it 2:1 seconds before the end of the middle period, but the puck hit the crossbar and from there the post.
1st period
The USA leads 1:0 after the first period. The goal is scored by Matthew Boldy, who irresistibly maneuvers his way between two Canadians and converts the puck with his backhand - goalkeeper Jordan Binnington is powerless.
