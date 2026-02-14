  1. Residential Customers
Injury shock for Nati star Canada's NHL stars stand guard for Fiala - opponent Wilson: "I feel terrible"

Luca Betschart

14.2.2026

The injury shock surrounding Kevin Fiala has left its mark on the Swiss national team. But not only Patrick Fischer's protégés, but also the Canadian NHL stars are deeply affected after the game.

14.02.2026, 10:52

14.02.2026, 12:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Kevin Fiala seriously injures his lower leg in the game against Canada shortly before the end and is out for the rest of the Olympic tournament.
  • Both teammates and opponents suffer with the 29-year-old. When he is taken off the ice, Canada's NHL stars even form a guard of honor.
  • Opponent Tom Wilson regrets the incident and says: "I send my best wishes to him and his family."
Show more

The game in the Santagiulia Arena was actually already over when the 11,000-plus spectators fell silent. Just over three minutes before the final buzzer and with the score at 1:5 from the Swiss perspective, Kevin Fiala suffered a serious leg injury in a duel with Canada star Tom Wilson, remained lying on the ice and even had to be carried off on a stretcher.

"One of our greatest leaders"Shock for the national field hockey team: Kevin Fiala out of the Olympics

His teammates were deeply shocked. "It wasn't a pretty picture, it definitely didn't look good. He was in a lot of pain," says Nino Niederreiter shortly after the game. Goalie Akira Schmid admits: "It was also emotional at the end. Kevin is a huge fighter and always goes full throttle for us. It was difficult to see him go."

Roman Josi expressed similar sentiments. "Of course it's emotional when you see a teammate go down like that," said the Swiss captain. "He's an incredibly important player for us, a great player and a great person."

Wilson: "Sending best wishes to him and his family"

The NHL stars from Canada are also suffering with Fiala. When the Nati star was taken away, all the Canadians took to the ice and stood on a guard of honor. "We just tried to show our support. Everyone fights hard, but you never want to see something like that," says superstar Sidney Crosby. "Kevin is a competitive guy who works hard. It's unfortunate that something like this happens."

Tom Wilson, who fell on Fiala's leg in the fateful scene, regrets: "It's just bad luck. He's a competitor and we're here at the Olympic Games. I feel terrible at the thought that he might not be able to continue playing," said the Washington Capitals forward even before Fiala's Olympic exit was confirmed. "I send my best wishes to him and his family. You never want to see someone miss a tournament like this. It's really bitter for his country, for his team - I just wish him a speedy recovery."

Wilson doesn't have to listen to Nico Hischier's reproaches for his intervention. "I don't see any intent at all. It's an unfortunate move, and that's what happens. You get caught there, fall and twist your leg," says Hischier, addressing the reaction of the Canadian team: "They also knocked on the ice with their sticks. Nobody wants to see something like that. I think both sides only wish Kevin the best."

