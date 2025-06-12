Summer McIntosh swims three world records in five days at the Canadian Championships. Keystone

Canadian Summer McIntosh swims a world record in the 400m medley in 4:23.65 minutes at the national championships in Victoria. She breaks a world record for the third time in five days.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 18-year-old McIntosh, triple Olympic champion in Paris last summer (200 m dolphin, 200 m and 400 m medley), improved her own world record, which she set last year, by 73 hundredths in the 400 m medley.

Summer McIntosh has been in exceptional form so far at the trials for the World Championships in Singapore next month. She broke the world record in the 400m crawl by 1.2 seconds on Saturday. On Sunday, she improved the world record in the 200m medley by 42 hundredths. The third world record no longer surprised McIntosh, because "I knew I could achieve something special because I had the best races of my career this week".

"World records are there to be broken. When I stop swimming at some point, I want to make sure that my records are as good as possible." At the World Championships in Singapore this summer, the 18-year-old wants to add to her four world titles to date.