Molly Carlson is one of the best cliff divers in the world.

What is unimaginable for others became reality for cliff diver Molly Carlson: a moment of fear when jumping into the depths.

Mattéo Mayasi

The Canadian experienced one of her worst nightmares at the second round of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Italy on June 28 - and probably only escaped a serious accident thanks to her impressive reflexes.

During her jump from the 21-metre-high platform in Polignano a Mare, the 25-year-old slipped during the jump - a highly dangerous moment that could have had fatal consequences.

But Carlson reacted with lightning speed, was able to realign herself in the air and control the fall. The Canadian shows how thin the line between thrills and nightmares can be in this extreme sport.

"I'm SHOCKED at my reflexes - like a cat, I find my feet and I'm okay," she writes on Instagram. "I never thought I would ever slip on a platform. But it happened."

Carlson suffered a severe bruise on her foot. Although she considered competing in the second round despite the pain, she ultimately decided against continuing - out of consideration for her health.

"It breaks my heart that I can't compete in the second competition here in Italy," she explains. "One of my nightmares has come true."

Despite everything, she remains positive - and thanks her fans: "Thank you for your kind words. I'm doing well ❤️ Italy, I'm glad that I was able to show a few nice jumps. See you next time - Ciao 🇮🇹🥹"

